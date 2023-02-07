Celia Cruz Will Be the First Afro-Latina To Appear on a US Quarter

Fierce

Although today’s tangible currency seems old school — with all other alternative forms of currency considered — the symbolism imprinted on them is still relevant.

Just ask the U.S. Mint, which through the 2024 American Women Quarters Program, wants to remind future generations “what can be accomplished with vision, determination, and a desire to improve opportunities for all.”

Among them is our very own beloved Celia Cruz, who now joins the series of quarters featuring notable women in U.S. history in commemoration of the centennial of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

“Azucar!” My mom Mariana Merceron RIP grew up performing with Celia Cruz. My mother, NENITA, went to Europe and learned six languages and different cultures performing at the Moulin Rouge while Celia Cruz is the Queen of Musica Cubana y Latin Jazz NewYorkRican Tito Puente Sound! pic.twitter.com/d3k7YxEUFU — Piero Romano (@PieroRomano24) February 2, 2023

Celia Cruz becomes the third Latina to be honored on a coin

The U.S. Mint issues five designs each year, from 2022 through 2025, for a total of 20 designs. On the reverse of each coin, a woman selected by a committee for her contributions to the country is honored.

According to the press release, Celia Cruz is recognized as a cultural icon and “one of the most popular Latin artists of the 20th century.”

“All of the women being honored have lived remarkable and multi-faceted lives and have made a significant impact on our Nation in their own unique way,” said Mint Director Ventris C. Gibson. “The women pioneered change during their lifetimes, not yielding to the status quo imparted during their lives. By honoring these pioneering women, the Mint continues to connect America through coins which are like small works of art in your pocket.”

La Reina de la Salsa joins New Mexico educator and suffragist Nina Otero-Warren and journalist and activist Jovita Idar, the previous two Latinas honored by the American Women Quarters Program.

