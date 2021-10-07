TikTok Star Tally Dilbert Is Speaking Out About Why Afro-Latinos Need Better Representation

Fierce

Afro-Latinos are so often marginalized in the United States and throughout Latin America, both by white people and within their own Latinx communities. But Afro-Latinos make up major portions of the populations throughout Latin America; from Brazil where nearly 50% of Brazilians are of African descent to the Caribbean, where Cuba is home to nearly 4 million Cubans of African descent.

Social media is beginning to combat the erasure and ignorance faced by the Afro-Latino community as strong voices within the community work to empower and amplify their voices. TikTok, in particular, has become a popular destination for people proudly sharing their Latinidad and we can’t get enough.

Meet Tally Dilbert – the Black Afro-Latina proudly sharing her Latinidad.

Meet Tally Dilbert, a 24-year-old Honduran TikToker who is proudly flaunting her Afro-Latinidad while being fun, trendy, and fabulous. She is based in San Antonio, TX and shares all sorts of content on the social media platform: from viral TikTok trends to museum tours and how to become an influencer. But it’s her posts about her Afro-Latina identity that have us living.

For example, she speaks to colorism within the Latinx community. Back in September, she posted a video of herself with the words “Colorism doesn’t exist in Latin America,” written in Spanish. Of course it does, and she made that point, writing “Me, sharing my experiences about how it does exist,” accompanied by the popular TikTok sound “You need to leave!”

The young TikTok star has more than 85,000 followers on the platform, 1.5 million likes, and her videos get thousands of views.

Dilbert helped kick off Latinx Heritage Month with a series of videos speaking to how Afro-Latinos deserve better representation – especially within the media.

In an interview with HuffPo, Dilbert said, “My main reason was to inspire other Afro-Latina girls because I feel like we have little to no representation when it comes to media, and if there is [representation], it’s very limited. Most of the time, people take Black women as a stereotype: that we’re ghetto or we don’t like to do certain things. I wanted to break those stereotypes.”

One of her most popular videos is about a moment or memory so many of us can relate to.

If you’ve ever been to Mexico or traveled really anywhere else in Latin America, you’ve probably enjoyed the experience of drinking a Coke out of a plastic bag. It’s not necessarily the most eco-friendly experience, but it’s just how it’s done. Dilbert shared her take on her own memory of drinking out of a plastic bag, calling it a luxury, “If you haven’t had this, if you haven’t had Coca-Cola in a bag, you have to try it,” she says. It’s been viewed more than half a million times.

We also love how she explains delicate issues in a way that makes them relatable and understandable.

The education is real y’all and I love to see the truth being shared. Far too often, all Black Spanish-speaking people are grouped into the Dominican or Puerto Rican community, when Hispanics come from all over Latin America. People have got to stop assuming all Black Spanish-speakers are from the islands.

Dilbert also posts fun and creative fashion-related content.

It’s not all real talk. A lot of Dilbert’s content across Instagram and TikTok is related to fashion and pop culture and her everyday life in San Antonio. If you haven’t already left this article to go follow her, do so now. You won’t regret it.

