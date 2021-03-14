Entertainment

Yalitza Aparicio Has Landed Her First Role Since “Roma” And We Cannot Wait

By March 14, 2021 at 12:11 pm
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

For fans of Yalitza Aparicio from the now iconic film Roma, we have been waiting almost three years to know what’s next for the Oscar-nominated actress. And now, we finally have some answers.

The Roma actress is set to star in an upcoming horror film that’s already started filming.

Anyone who saw Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma immediately fell in love with Cleo, the character played by Oscar-nominated actress Yalitza Aparicio. Her award-winning part in Roma was her very first acting gig and despite her success, she hasn’t acted in anything since, until now.

Aparicio is set to star in an upcoming horror film Presences, a horror film from Innocent Voices director Luis Mandoki. As reported by Mexican publication El Universal, production on Aparicio’s second feature kicked off this week in Tlalpujahua in central Mexico.

According to El Universal: “The film tells the story of a man who loses his wife and goes to seclude himself in a cabin in the woods, where strange things happen.” Production in Tlalpujahua is expected to last for a month.

Although this is only her second role, Aparicio has kept herself busy with several projects.

Aparicio was a schoolteacher plucked from obscurity to star in “Roma,” which resulted in her becoming the first Mexican woman to be Oscar nominated for Best Actress in 14 years and the first Indigenous woman in history. And her Indigenous identity is a major part of her career.

While “Presences” marks the first movie Aparicio has taken on since “Roma,” the actress has remained busy over the last two years, including supporting Indigenous film community efforts in Mexico.

The actress has teamed with projects such as Cine Too to help extend access to cinema to marginalized communities. Cine Too is a one-screen, 75-seat cinema in Guelatao de Juárez, Oaxaca that serves as an educational center for the next generation of Indigenous filmmakers.

“It’s important to save these spaces because they reach places where the arts are often not accessible,” Aparicio told IndieWire. “I come from a community where there’s no movie theater, and as a consequence the population, especially the children that grow up those communities, has less of an interest in the cinematic arts. [Cine Too] has the possibility to reach these children and provide an opportunity to instill in them the passion for cinema and teach them about this art form.”

Aparicio continued, “My objective in my career is to give visibility to all of us who have been kept in the dark for so long. The acting projects I’m working on are moving slowly because I’m putting all my efforts in not being pigeonholed because of my appearance. There are many people who have the disposition to help change things. We’ve had enough of people being typecast in certain roles or characters based on the color of their skin. We have a complicated job, because these things can’t be changed overnight but hopefully we can show people that the only limits are within us.”

“Wherever I go, I’ll always be proudly representing our Indigenous communities,” the actress concluded. “I’m conscious that every step I take may open doors for someone else and at the same time it’s an opportunity for society to realize we are part of it and that we are here.”

Everything To Stream This Month On Netflix Including Michelle Obama’s New Puppet Show

Entertainment

Everything To Stream This Month On Netflix Including Michelle Obama’s New Puppet Show

By March 1, 2021 at 6:29 pm
Netflix

This March we’re all still in quarantine but there’s no doubt that streamers have upped their binge game! From new True Crime series to a Biggie Small documentary, there’s tons of content to binge and love this March.

Check them out below!

March 1

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell  

Batman Begins 

Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Dances with Wolves 

DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1

I Am Legend 

Invictus 

Jason X 

Killing Gunther 

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom 

Nights in Rodanthe

Power Rangers Beast  : S2

Rain Man 

Step Up: Revolution 

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny 

The Dark Knight 

The Pursuit of Happyness 

Training Day 

Two Weeks Notice 

Year One 

March 2

Black or White

Word Party: Season 5 

March 3

Moxie 

Murder Among the Mormons 

Parker

Safe Haven 

March 4

Pacific Rim: The Black 

March 5

City of Ghosts 

Dogwashers 

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence 

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4 

Sentinelle 

March 8

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kjgwD61xooU

Bombay Begums 

Bombay Rose 

March 9

The Houseboat 

StarBeam: Season 3 

March 10

Dealer

Last Chance U: Basketball 

Marriage or Mortgage 

March 11

The Block Island Sound

Coven of Sisters 

March 12

Love Alarm: Season 2

The One 

Paper Lives 

Paradise PD: Part 3 

YES DAY 

March 14

Audrey

March 15

Bakugan: Armored Alliance

The BFG

The Last Blockbuster

The Lost Pirate Kingdom 

Zero Chill 

March 16

RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo

Savages 

Waffles + Mochi 

March 17

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal 

‘The Innocents’ Cast Test Their Supernatural Movie Knowledge

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case 

March 18

B: The Beginning Succession

Cabras da Peste 

Deadly Illusions

The Fluffy Movie

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American 

Skylines

March 19

Alien TV: Season 2  

Country Comfort 

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3

Sky Rojo 

March 20

Jiu Jitsu

March 22

Navillera

Philomena

March 23

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning 

March 24

Seaspiracy

Who Killed Sara?  

March 25

Caught by a Wave 

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood 

Millennials: Season 3

Secret Magic Control Agency

March 26

A Week Away

Bad Trip

Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4

Croupier

The Irregulars

Magic for Humans by Mago Pop 

Nailed It!: Double Trouble 

March 29

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Rainbow High: Season 1

March 30

7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire

March 31

At Eternity’s Gate

Haunted: Latin America 

A Round-Up of the Best 2021 Golden Globes Fashion Moments

Fierce

A Round-Up of the Best 2021 Golden Globes Fashion Moments

By at 3:50 pm
BY  | March 1, 2021 AT 3:50 pm
Photos: yalitzaapariciomtz; alexandermcqueen; anyataylorjoy/ Instagram

The 78th annual Golden Globes Awards aired last night, and because of the pandemic, the ceremony was like nothing we’ve ever seen before. The awards show was a “hybrid ceremony”, with some attendees joining the festivities in person and some joining virtually from their homes.

Because of that, the fashion situation was varied. While many people went full Hollywood glam, others went work-from-home casual (we’re looking at you Jason Sudeikis).

Yes, there was an actual physical red carpet in both New York City and Los Angeles (the awards were being broadcast from two cities), but many celebs opted to bring the red carpet into their homes.

Here is a round-up of our favorite fashion moments from the 2021 Golden Globes.

Anya Taylor-Joy

The Argentine beauty stunned in a beautiful emerald custom Dior gown and matching cape. Apparently, the ensemble took over 300 hours to make. Taylor-Joy was one of the many stars that decided to attend the awards show from home.

Yalitza Aparicio

The beautiful and super-talented Yalitza Aparicio wore head-to-toe Mexican designers. Her bold color-block dress was made by Mexican designer Kris Goyri and her jewelry was designed by Daniela Villegas.

Salma Hayek

The queen of red carpets didn’t disappoint this year. The Mexican-born actress wore a striking cherry-red one-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown. She paired the look with Harry Winston jewelry.

Sofia Carson

This former Disney Channel star wore a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown on the red carpet. The Colombian triple-threat dazzled in a pale pink gown and a wine-colored cape with a large shoulder bow.

Eiza Gonzalez

Mexican-born actress Eiza Gonzalez wore a figure-flattering Versace dress to her virtual awards ceremony. She paired the look with slicked-back hair and a bold pink lip.

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox didn’t let a home-based ceremony cramp her style. The “Orange is the New Black” star wore a plunging ruby-red embroidered Thai Nguyen gown with caped sleeves.

Dan Levy

We can’t forget about the men! 2020’s breakout star wore a mustard yellow Valentino Men’s Haute Couture suit. He was one of the many stars that opted to attend the ceremony virtually.

Viola Davis

Viola Davis channeled her roots and wore an incredible custom African-print gown made by Black-owned LA-based brand, Lavie by CK.

Lana Condor

The “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” star also presented at this year’s Golden Globes. She wore a sheer, flowing cerulean blue Monique Lhuillier gown that was embroidered with pink flowers.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie looked beautiful as always in a floral print ready-to-wear Chanel Spring 2021 gown.

