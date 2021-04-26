Entertainment

The Trailer For ‘West Side Story’ Premiered During The Oscars And It’s A Must See

By April 26, 2021

The long anticipated remake of West Side Story is one step closer to the big screen and we got our first peek during last night’s Oscars. Nearly two years after production first kicked off in 2019, we got to see Ansel Elgort and newcomer Rachel Zegler as star-crossed lovers Tony and Maria dance their way across New York City. And it was everything.

The first trailer for West Side Story danced its way to the Oscars on Sunday night.

West Side Story became a global sensation when it hit Broadway in 1957, with a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim that made generations swoon, snap, and gasp.

The show was both dazzling and gritty, layering a Romeo and Juliet romance between Tony and Maria over a contemporary story of street gangs, racism, and violence in the shadows of rising skyscrapers. And we’ve been waiting for a modern film adaptation ever since.

Well, we got our first glimpse during last night’s Oscars Awards and it looks to be worth the wait.

In addition to Elgort and Zegler, the movie has a star-studded cast with Ariana DeBose as Maria’s best friend Anita, David Alvarez as Sharks leader Bernardo, and Mike Faist as Riff, the leader of the Jets. Rita Moreno, who famously portrayed Anita in the original 1961 film, will also be appearing in the remake as Valentina.

We had to a wait a bit longer than expected thanks to COVID.

The 20th Century film wrapped in October 2019 and has been awaiting release after being delayed a year by COVID-19. It is now due out Dec. 10.

“This has been a journey without precedence: a joyful, stunning, moving, endlessly surprising encounter with the story and score of one of the world’s greatest musicals,” Spielberg wrote in a letter to audiences upon wrapping the film. “We filmed West Side Story all over New York, Flatbush to Fort Tryon Park. The city lent us its beauty and its energy, and we drew deeply upon its grand multicultural, multifaceted spirit.”

The documentary “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It”, will hit theaters on June 18th. As you can probably guess, the film focuses on the indomitable EGOT-winning icon Boricua.

Director, fellow Boricua Mariem Pérez Riera, says the movie will offer a stripped-down, intimate portrait of the real Rita Moreno.

“We always knew that we wanted this documentary to not be just a showreel of her career and how great she is,” Pérez Riera told NBC News.

“When I make or watch a documentary, I want to be able to know that person more than just what I already know, so it was very important for me to go deeper and to understand her as a human being.”

Courtesy of Roadside Attractions

Pérez Riera explained that she wanted to make a Rita Moreno documentary because she related to Moreno. Especially to Moreno’s struggles with discrimination and insecurity.

“I related to all she was saying, her stories about discrimination, the insecurities she felt because of the way others perceived her, the complicated love relationships, and the constant need to work three times harder to prove to others that she is worthy,” said Pérez Riera.

Much of the Rita Moreno documentary focuses on Moreno’s struggle against a racist and sexist industry. Hollywood repeatedly pigeonholed and underestimated her.

At the start of her career, Moreno was only cast in roles of ambiguously brown characters. She played Native American, Filipino, Hawaiian, and Thai roles.

“I wanted to turn the parts down, but that’s all that was offered and I had to make a living,” Moreno reveals in the film. “I was kind of stuck.”

The Rita Moreno documentary also features dozens of interviews of Moreno’s friends, fans, and previous co-workers. The list includes Morgan Freeman, Gloria Estefan, Eva Longoria, Justina Machado, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and her “West Side Story” co-star, George Chakiris. Many of them reflect on the impact Moreno made on Hollywood.

Although Moreno has always been proud of her Puerto Rican heritage, she struggled with her sense of self-worth in Hollywood.

“When I went to Hollywood, I really learned where I stood in the world, and it was so sad and frustrating,” Moreno explained in an interview with the LA Times while promoting the documentary.

“There is something so awful about, if you were a performer, asking your agent to submit you for something and the people won’t even see you because they think you’re too Spanish or something. It’s so frustrating and you want to run and knock their door down and say: ‘Look, let me read this scene for you. I’m good. I’m really good. Let me. Watch me. Listen to me.'”

The documentary “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It” will hit theaters on June 18th. So mark your calendars!

The Annual Academy Awards are one of the biggest red carpet nights of the year! Filled with frills, tuxedos, killer eyeliner, and glam gowns, fans of film, television, and fashion tune in to the night early on to catch a glimpse of their favorite actors and actresses in their Sunday best.

In honor of this year’s upcoming Academy Awards, we’re looking at the most iconic looks Latinas have worn.

Rita Moreno

11th April 1962: Actress and singer Rita Moreno and American actor George Chakiris both holding their Oscars at the award ceremony in Hollywood. (Photo by William Lovelace/Express/Getty Images)

Moreno wore the gown in 1962 the night she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in “West Side Story.” 

Salma Hayek

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Salma Hayek Pinault walks onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Hayek wore the ethereal gown to the 2020 Oscars.

Jennifer Lopez

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.) Jennifer Lopez attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

For the 2019 Academy Awards Lopez wore a glitzy Tom Ford dress reminiscent of a disco ball.

Salma Hayek

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 04: Salma Hayek attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Hayek stunned in a Grecian gown of licac and silver.

Rita Moreno 2.0

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 04: Rita Moreno attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

For the 2018 Academy Awards, Moreno had her beloved gown from 1962 altered and showed off her “she’s still got it” frame.

Lupita Nyong’o

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 02: Actress Lupita Nyong’o poses in the press room during the Oscars at Loews Hollywood Hotel on March 2, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

For her 2014 Oscars debut, Nyong’o arrived at the Academy Awards in a powder blue custom Prada gown .

Jennifer Lopez

HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 22: Recording artist Jennifer Lopez attends the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

In her blush Elie Saab Haute Couture ball gown, Lopez stunned ina look made of pearls and sequins. 

Rosario Dawson

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 26: Actress Rosario Dawson arrives at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Sunset Tower on February 26, 2012 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Back in 2012, Dawson wore the orange-ribbon belted Salvatore Ferragamo and stirred up the gossip magazines when it turned out Lopez wore the dress too.

Sofia Vergara

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 27: Actress Sofia Vergara arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Graydon Carter held at Sunset Tower on February 27, 2011 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Vergara was a vision in black at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar soiree. Decked out in head to toe lace, she stirred up a look for the books!

