The Trailer For ‘West Side Story’ Premiered During The Oscars And It’s A Must See

The long anticipated remake of West Side Story is one step closer to the big screen and we got our first peek during last night’s Oscars. Nearly two years after production first kicked off in 2019, we got to see Ansel Elgort and newcomer Rachel Zegler as star-crossed lovers Tony and Maria dance their way across New York City. And it was everything.

West Side Story became a global sensation when it hit Broadway in 1957, with a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim that made generations swoon, snap, and gasp.

The show was both dazzling and gritty, layering a Romeo and Juliet romance between Tony and Maria over a contemporary story of street gangs, racism, and violence in the shadows of rising skyscrapers. And we’ve been waiting for a modern film adaptation ever since.

Well, we got our first glimpse during last night’s Oscars Awards and it looks to be worth the wait.

In addition to Elgort and Zegler, the movie has a star-studded cast with Ariana DeBose as Maria’s best friend Anita, David Alvarez as Sharks leader Bernardo, and Mike Faist as Riff, the leader of the Jets. Rita Moreno, who famously portrayed Anita in the original 1961 film, will also be appearing in the remake as Valentina.

We had to a wait a bit longer than expected thanks to COVID.

Watch the brand-new teaser trailer for Steven Spielberg’s #WestSideStory. See the film in theaters December 10. pic.twitter.com/gtT8g90PQn — Disney (@Disney) April 26, 2021

The 20th Century film wrapped in October 2019 and has been awaiting release after being delayed a year by COVID-19. It is now due out Dec. 10.

“This has been a journey without precedence: a joyful, stunning, moving, endlessly surprising encounter with the story and score of one of the world’s greatest musicals,” Spielberg wrote in a letter to audiences upon wrapping the film. “We filmed West Side Story all over New York, Flatbush to Fort Tryon Park. The city lent us its beauty and its energy, and we drew deeply upon its grand multicultural, multifaceted spirit.”

