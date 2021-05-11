Spanish Voiceover Actress For Jessie From Pokémon Dies And Fans Mourn
Pokémon fans in Latin America are mourning the death of Diana Pérez, the Spanish-language voice of Jessie of Pokémon’s Team Rocket. The voice actress has been voicing the character since 1997.
Diana Pérez, the voice actress of Team Rocket’s Jessie, died at 51.
Lalo Garza, a famed voice actor in Mexico, confirmed the death of the Pokémon voice actress.
“Rest in peace Diana Pérez, a strong, cultured, intelligent, and very talented woman. You are good now, friend. Nothing hurts anymore. Have a good trip,” reads the tweet.
Pérez has been a staple in the Spanish-language Pokémon fandom for decades.
Pérez was more than just he voice of Jessie. The voice actress was the voice of multiple anime characters including Luffy in One Piece and Kagura in Inuyasha. In recent years, Pérez had started branching out to directing, producing, and other branches in the entertainment industry.
Pérez’s death is being mourned by Pokémon fans outside of the Spanish-language fandom.
Sarah Natochenny is the English voice of Ash Ketchum in the Pokémon series, Jessie’s mortal enemy. The death of Pérez has impacted the larger Pokémon community. Pérez was a pivotal part of the Latin American Pokémon community for decades and her loss has devastated fans.
Descansa en paz, Diana.
There have been no plans announced for a replacement to voice Team Rocket’s Jessie. No official cause of death has been released either. Our hearts and thoughts go out to Pérez’s family and the greater Pokémon community mourning her passing.
