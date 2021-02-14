Entertainment

Could These Space Bubbles Be The Future Of Concerts?

By February 14, 2021 at 11:56 am
FlamingLips / YouTube

You could soon be watching a performance of your favorite reggaetonero from the comfort of a giant inflatable bubble…thanks to Covid-19. 

People are going to concerts in ‘space bubbles’ and could this be the new normal?

Last month, the band Flaming Lips staged two shows where socially distanced concerts were taken to a whole new level. The band successfully pulled their first official “Space Bubble” concert at the Criterion theater in the rock band’s native Oklahoma City. A second show took place the following evening.

In a creative effort to provide a Covid-safe atmosphere, the Lips provided 100 inflatable see-through pods for attendees to stand in while watching the band perform on stage. Each bubble held up to three people.

The clever idea for the socially distanced concert stemmed from the famous clear orb Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne has used for years to roll across crowds during the band’s festive concerts.

In addition to audience members, both Coyne and the other band members were enclosed in their own plastic bubbles during the Oklahoma City concerts. At one point during the concert, Coyne is seen holding a shiny silver-lettered balloon that reads “F— YOU COVID19.”

Ok, but what happens if you have to pee or it gets too hot in those bubbles?

Well, it turns out that they’ve thought of all that as well. Inside each bubble was a high frequency supplemental speaker – which helped prevent the sound being muffled – as well as a water bottle, a battery-operated fan, a towel and a “I gotta go pee/hot in here” sign.

If it got too hot, the bubble was refilled with cool air using a leaf blower, and fans who needed the bathroom were escorted by venue staff once they had put on a mask and stepped outside their cocoon.

The bubbles hold enough oxygen for three people to breathe for over an hour and 10 minutes before they need to be refreshed, although a towel is needed to wipe down the condensation.

According to an instructional video posted on the singer’s Instagram feed, the concert ends with everyone rolling their bubbles to the exit door, where they must re-attach masks before unzipping and leaving the venue.

Meanwhile in countries where people actually follow social distancing and mask guidelines…

While packed concerts may be little more than a hazy memory in most parts of the world, 22,000 fans flocked to see rock band Six60 in Hastings, New Zealand, on Saturday with no need for masks or social distancing. It was the second date of their tour, after another 20,000 watched them play the weekend earlier.

The fans were asked to check in to the venue by scanning a QR code, and to have a Covid-tracing Bluetooth app enabled in case they did come into close contact with anyone with the virus.

The country, with a population of five million, has recorded 1,927 confirmed cases and 25 deaths over the course of the pandemic.

Mexico City Celebrates Its 500th Birthday Amid A Pandemic And Mounting Violence

Culture

Mexico City Celebrates Its 500th Birthday Amid A Pandemic And Mounting Violence

By February 12, 2021 at 11:54 am
Gerardo Vieyra/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Most of us are looking to 2021 with optimism, but for Mexico, this upcoming year won’t just be about saying goodbye to 2020. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) says 2021 will be the “year of independence and greatness” for Mexico, celebrating not only 500 years since the founding of Mexico City, but also 200 years since Mexico achieved its independence from Spain.

As Mexico City turns 500, the city faces many challenges and reasons to celebrate.

Pretty much the entire world was waiting for 2021 to arrive, so that we could all say adiós to 2020. But few places were as eager to welcome 2021 as Mexico was.

You see, it was in 1321 that the ancient city of Tenochtitlan (modern day Mexico City) was founded by the Aztecas, in 1521 the city was conquered and rebuilt by Spanish conquistadors, and in 1821 the nation gained independence from Spain. So you can see why 2021 is such a major year for Mexico.

President AMLO presented a plan to commemorate two centuries of Mexico’s Independence, the 700th anniversary of the founding of Mexico-Tenochtitlan and the 500th anniversary of the fall of the city that became the country’s capital city.

“Next year is the year of the Independence and the greatness of Mexico,” the president said, joined by Mexico City Head of Government Claudia Sheinbaum. In a detailed report on the year’s celebrations, IMSS head Zoé Robledo pointed out that the whole program includes 12 national events including tributes to national heroes, commemoration of relevant dates, exhibitions, parades and the traditional Independence celebration known as El Grito. Other events and celebrations are also expected in 65 cities across 32 states, starting on Feb. 14 in Oaxaca and ending on Sept. 30 in Michoacán.

The nation’s capital has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and faces other serious challenges.

Like many major cities, Mexico City has been severely impacted by the pandemic. It’s the epicenter of the health crisis in Mexico with more than 500,000 confirmed cases and nearly 25,000 deaths. In recent weeks, hospital occupancy has surpassed 90% meaning there’s little to no room for people to be treated. Meanwhile, the government has come under fire for a lack of any economic security to those who have been forced to go without work as the city of more than 20 million people was placed under lockdown. 

In addition to the health crisis, a growing issue of cartel violence has plagued parts of the capitol – a city once thought immune to the cartel wars that rage in other corners of the country. In 2020, violence in the capital broke records with brazen attacks on elected officials and bloody turf wars between long standing gangs and the Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación.

But the city also has many reasons to be optimistic in 2021.

Mexico City remains the epicenter of progressivism in the country and that can be seen in the many policies put forward in recent months. With a focus on protecting women’s safety and health and empowering the LGBTQ community, Mexico City is emerging as a safe space for some of the country’s most maligned citizens. 

The city is also undergoing a rapid transformation to a greener society with bans on single-use plastics and a move towards greener policies. From the city’s southern districts to its historical center, the city is also seeing major beautification works to help increase its draw to international tourists – of whom the city has come to rely on for the much needed tourist dollar.

“2021 will be a remarkable year for the city — a city that welcomes all and provides a home for people of all ages and nationalities, which has resulted in a unique cultural hybrid,” says Paulina Feltrin, director of marketing and communications at The St. Regis Mexico City. “I hope this becomes another reason for international and domestic travelers to come celebrate with us.”

Lil Uzi Got A $24 Million Diamond Pierced To His Forehead And Twitter Has Thoughts

Entertainment

Lil Uzi Got A $24 Million Diamond Pierced To His Forehead And Twitter Has Thoughts

By February 8, 2021 at 3:16 pm
BY  | February 8, 2021 AT 3:16 pm
Prince Williams / Getty

While us normies wait in anticipation for our country’s leaders to make up their minds about our stimulus checks, the wealthy aren’t at all bashful about flashing their wealth and riches. From spending tons of money on covid tests to shelling out money for private parties in a pandemic they’re spending it all.

Of course, we know it’s none of our business how people choose to spend their money, still, we can’t help but raise our eyebrows at the latest spending decision one rapper Lil Uzi Vert recently made.

Last week, Rapper Lil Uzi Vert unveiled a brand-new forehead piercing featuring an insane pink diamond.

When Uzi tweeted back on January 30, that he had been saving up for a natural pink stone worth a total of $24 million since 2017 we were of course surprised. At the time, Uzi told fans that he’d been saving up for a diamond that was “10 almost 11 carats.”

Last Wednesday, Uzi shared a video of the new piercing, revealing that he’d put it smack in the middle of his forehead.

“Beauty is pain,” Uzi posted about the image and fans were quick to note that the forehead piercing looked slightly off-centered.

Uzi was quick to point out that while the diamond may appear to be off-center it always looks that way for now because of swelling. “Y’all keep talking about it’s off, it still has a long bar in it so it can move ‘cause of the swelling,” he explained in a post shared to his Instagram Story. “When it goes down, it gon’ be right there.”

According to an interview with Yahoo and Luis Garcia, the vice president of the Association of Professional Piercers, Uzi did receive a pierce, contrary to the implant theory that some fans have suggested.

“It looks like he has what we would call a vertical bridge piercing, as in the bridge of the nose. That would be an actual piercing with a staple shape barbell that enters at one point, exits at another, and then the big diamond attaches to that bar on the front,” Garcia tells Yahoo Life. “It’s a piercing, while obviously not super common in typical circles, it’s fairly common in piercing circles. …Definitely not with a giant $24 million diamond on it. But it’s something that gets done.”

Garcia says that the style of piercing could cause some problems for the rapper in the future.

“With such a big piece, the weight of it, day to day life like washing your face, sleeping, rolling around, wearing a hoody, it’s just gonna be so easy to get that thing snagged. That’s really where the main concern is,” Garcia told Yahoo. “The chances of it working out are slim.”

So, why didn’t Uzi just put his diamond on a ring?

When asked why he didn’t just put the stone on a ring and call it a day, Uzi said he was “literally tryna turn into a diamond.”

Of course, fans also had jokes to make.

Welp, it’s all To Be Determined on whether or not Lil Uzi’s forehead piercing ends up sticking but here’s hoping it definitely does not get snatched!

