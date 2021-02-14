Could These Space Bubbles Be The Future Of Concerts?

Entertainment

You could soon be watching a performance of your favorite reggaetonero from the comfort of a giant inflatable bubble…thanks to Covid-19.

People are going to concerts in ‘space bubbles’ and could this be the new normal?

Two more Space Bubble Concerts announced for March 19 & 20 at @CriterionOKC in Oklahoma City! Tickets on sale this Friday, Feb 12, 10am CST at https://t.co/qU1PC4tU7R. pic.twitter.com/mistqCkLgA — The Flaming Lips (@theflaminglips) February 10, 2021

Last month, the band Flaming Lips staged two shows where socially distanced concerts were taken to a whole new level. The band successfully pulled their first official “Space Bubble” concert at the Criterion theater in the rock band’s native Oklahoma City. A second show took place the following evening.

In a creative effort to provide a Covid-safe atmosphere, the Lips provided 100 inflatable see-through pods for attendees to stand in while watching the band perform on stage. Each bubble held up to three people.

The clever idea for the socially distanced concert stemmed from the famous clear orb Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne has used for years to roll across crowds during the band’s festive concerts.

In addition to audience members, both Coyne and the other band members were enclosed in their own plastic bubbles during the Oklahoma City concerts. At one point during the concert, Coyne is seen holding a shiny silver-lettered balloon that reads “F— YOU COVID19.”

Ok, but what happens if you have to pee or it gets too hot in those bubbles?

Due to the continuing demand for tickets, Oklahoma City-based art-rockers The Flaming Lips are adding two more Space Bubble Concerts to their already-planned four-show run of March hometown shows.



https://t.co/0CpMPLb1pW — The Oklahoman (@TheOklahoman_) February 10, 2021

Well, it turns out that they’ve thought of all that as well. Inside each bubble was a high frequency supplemental speaker – which helped prevent the sound being muffled – as well as a water bottle, a battery-operated fan, a towel and a “I gotta go pee/hot in here” sign.

If it got too hot, the bubble was refilled with cool air using a leaf blower, and fans who needed the bathroom were escorted by venue staff once they had put on a mask and stepped outside their cocoon.

The bubbles hold enough oxygen for three people to breathe for over an hour and 10 minutes before they need to be refreshed, although a towel is needed to wipe down the condensation.

According to an instructional video posted on the singer’s Instagram feed, the concert ends with everyone rolling their bubbles to the exit door, where they must re-attach masks before unzipping and leaving the venue.

Meanwhile in countries where people actually follow social distancing and mask guidelines…

While packed concerts may be little more than a hazy memory in most parts of the world, 22,000 fans flocked to see rock band Six60 in Hastings, New Zealand, on Saturday with no need for masks or social distancing. It was the second date of their tour, after another 20,000 watched them play the weekend earlier.

The fans were asked to check in to the venue by scanning a QR code, and to have a Covid-tracing Bluetooth app enabled in case they did come into close contact with anyone with the virus.

The country, with a population of five million, has recorded 1,927 confirmed cases and 25 deaths over the course of the pandemic.

