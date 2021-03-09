Piers Morgan Storms Off Set, Leaves ‘Good Morning Britain’

Piers Morgan is no longer part of the Good Morning Britain team after his comments about Meghan Markle’s mental health comments. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke at length with Oprah Winfrey about their time as working members of the Royal Family.
Piers Morgan stormed off the Good Morning Britain after being called out by .
“And I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle,” Alex Beresford said. “You’ve made it so clear a number of times on this program, a number of times. And I understand that you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle — or had one — and she cut you off. She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since you cut her off? I don’t think she has, but you continue to trash her.”
That is when Morgan got up and left the studio.
Morgan has long been a vocal critic of Meghan Markle while being a fierce defender of the Royal Family. This was exacerbated by the Oprah Winfrey interview where she and Prince Harry held nothing back.
One of the most impactful moments of the interview was when Markle admitted that she had suicidal thoughts. The constant battle in the Royal Family, according to Markle, was relentless with conversations about the baby’s skin color and how he wouldn’t get security.
“I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry. But I knew that if I didn’t say it — then I would do it,” she explained in the interview. “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.”
Morgan took great offense to the notion that being part of the Royal Family could lead anyone to being suicidal. He openly shared his disbelief on-air for Good Morning Britain.
He has since left the show as complaints poured in.
“I don’t believe a word she says, Meghan Markle,” Morgan said on Good Morning Britain after the interview. “I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.”
He continued: “I’m sickened by what I’ve had to watch,” Morgan said while talking over his co-host as she tried to defend Markle. “It’s a 2 hour trash-athon of everything the Queen has worked so hard for, while her husband is in hospital.”
ITV announced Morgan’s departure after the Office of Communications, Ofcom, received 41,000 complaints. Ofcom started an investigation into Morgan’s comments and Morgan has faced a swift backlash for his comments.
Millions of eyes were on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Oprah Winfrey on Sunday night when the three of them sat down for an exclusive interview. The interview was the first the couple has given together since they stepped away from official royal duties last year and the first time they spoke out about their life and experiences as royals.
The ‘Firm’ had a lot of “concerns” about Archie’s skin tone.
In one of the most shocking revelations of Meghan and Harry’s interview, Meghan revealed that the royal family expressed “concerns and [had] conversations about how dark [Archie’s] skin might be when he’s born.” Later, Harry and Meghan underlined that Harry’s grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, were not the ones who made the comments.
It was also the Firm’s decision to not give Archie a title.
Meghan also revealed that while the public was told that she and Harry did not want their son to have a title, it was actually the firm that made the decision.
“They didn’t want him to be a prince . . . which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn’t going to receive security,” Meghan explained. “We have in tandem the conversation of, ‘He won’t be given security. He’s not going to be given a title.’ And also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”
The queen was not blind-sided by their exit, despite reports and suggestions.
Despite reports that Meghan and Harry’s decision to leave their posts as senior working royals was sudden, Harry said the opposite was true.
“No, I never blindsided my grandmother,” he explained that he had three conversations about the subject with the Queen and two conversations with his father Prince Charles adding he had “I have too much respect for her.”
Kate was the one who made Meghan cry and not the other way around.
Six months after their wedding, headlines reported a pre-wedding feud that left Kate Middleton in tears in 2018. In actuality “the reverse happened.”
“I don’t say that to be disparaging to anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding, and she was upset about something,” she explained. “But she owned it, and she apologized and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing.” Meghan later called Kate a “good person” and lamented headlines that pit the two royal women against one another.
Meghan was silenced. Punto.
“Were you silent, or were you silenced?” Oprah asked at the top of the interview. In response, Meghan replied, “The latter.”
“That was really hard to reconcile because it was only once we were married and everything started to really worsen that I came to understand that not only was I not being protected, but that they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family,” she explained. “They weren’t willing to tell the truth to protect me and my husband.”
Later, Meghan shared that her biggest regret from her experience in the royal family was thinking she’d be protected by them. “I regret believing that because I think had I really seen that that wasn’t happening, I would have been able to do more, but I think I wasn’t supposed to see it,” she explained. “I wasn’t supposed to know and now because we’re actually on the other side, we’ve actually not just survived but are thriving.”
Meghan and Harry were married before the big wedding.
Meghan revealed that she and Harry actually were married in a civil ceremony in their backyard. The small wedding was overseen by just the Archbishop of Canterbury three days before their publicized 2018 wedding. “I think we were both really aware, even in advance of that just, this wasn’t our day,” she explained. “This was the day that was planned for the world.”
It’s a girl!
In the sweetest and most loving portion of the interview, Meghan and Harry revealed that they are expecting a girl.
“To have a boy then a girl — what more can you ask for?” Harry told Oprah.
No doubt the world is curious about the future of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The Royal couple has spent much of quarantine like the rest of us, living a low-key life and taking part in quite a bit of Zoom calls. Still, they’ve also managed to maintain public attention and curiosity at one of the largest scales. Since last March, the couple has moved from the UK to Los Angeles, launched the non-profit organization Archewell Inc., officially retired from the Royal family, and announced a second pregnancy.
Now, after a much talked-about resignation from Royal life, the couple are taking part in a “tell-all” interview with the one and only Oprah Winfrey.
The first look at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey aired over the weekend.
On Sunday, CBS teased a few clips from Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special during 60 Minutes.
“I just want to make it clear to everybody there is no subject that’s off-limits,” Winfrey says in the newly-aired clip. Later she asks Meghan, “Were you silent or were you silenced?” and “Almost unsurvivable sounds like there was a breaking point.”
At one point, Prince Harry comments that in regards to his relationship with Meghan, his “biggest concern was history repeating itself.” This is likely a reference to the death of his mother, Princess Diana, who passed away in 1997 after being chased down by paparazzi. “I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side,” Harry went onto share in the clip. “Because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her, going through this process by herself all those years ago.”
“It has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other,” he can be seen saying in another clip of the interview while sitting next to Meghan.
While we don’t see their responses, the clips show Winfrey asking Meghan and Harry a series of personal questions.
At one point the interviewer comments that there is “no subject that’s off-limits” in the discussion, and later added, “you’ve said some pretty shocking things here.”
“We all know what the British press can be like, and it was destroying my mental health,” Harry said during one segment with Corden. “I was like, this is toxic. So I did what any husband and what any father would do.”