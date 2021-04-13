Pedro Pascal ‘Breaks The Internet’ With Red Carpet Look And This Is Why We Love Him

Entertainment

With everything going on in the world it can be easy to get distracted, or even fall out of the 24/7 news cycle. But every once in awhile there’s something so good and so wonderful that you can’t help but to get sucked back in. And this time it was Pedro Pascal – star of The Mandalorian and Wonder Woman 1984 – that had all the Internet talking after his recent appearance at the BAFTAs.

Pedro Pascal presented at this year’s BAFTAs and looked great doing it!

On Sunday, the British Academy of Film hosted the 2021 BAFTA Awards. Among the presenters were Mandalorian and Wonder Woman 1984 star, Pedro Pascal.

The Mandalorian and Narcos star presented the award for Best Foreign Film which went to the Danish movie, Another Round. But Pascal’s fans had one thing on their mind – and it wasn’t the award he was presenting.

Like several presenters before him, Pascal put his own spin on the black tie event by leaving his tie at home. As reported by GQ, the Wonder Woman 1984 star was dressed in a Prada tuxedo coat, which he paired with a white shirt, fitted suit trousers, and slick black shoes. Combined with his messy hair, his glasses, and that smile, it proved a rather intoxicating mix.

The former Game of Thrones actor has a loyal fan base, and they immediately took to social media to share their thoughts about Pascal’s BAFTA appearance.

Many pointed out he was a living, talking, walking thirst trap.

seeing pedro pascal's BAFTA drip tonight has me going pic.twitter.com/ZSOATAw0Xs — — ًal ✰ (@poelaroid) April 11, 2021

There were plenty who took to Twitter to express their absolute thirst of this man.

Another fan embraced his quirky beauty!

Our king, @PedroPascal1, has a bald patch in his beard & stands pigeon toed & he’s so beautiful & loved. You don’t have to be perfect to be beautiful. In fact, perfection is impossible to fulfill. Your imperfections are what make you beautiful. Be proud of them. You are loved. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/ZDOA0MJumr — Mic ✨ (@mandalorianito) April 12, 2021



For many, it came down to that award-winning smile.

Game of Thrones, Narcos and The Mandalorian star @PedroPascal1 gives us a smile as he arrives at the #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/6RcrQ4NKS4 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 11, 2021

I mean you can’t deny the guy has a great smile.

But Pascal wasn’t the only one at the BAFTAs. Hugh Grant also gave a classically Hugh Grant speech about Ang Lee, and BAFTA Rising Star winner Bukky Bakray paid tribute to those who died in the past year in a moving speech that belied the newcomer’s age. And the likes of Nomadland and Promising Young Woman scooped up major prizes.

