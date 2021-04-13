Entertainment

Pedro Pascal ‘Breaks The Internet’ With Red Carpet Look And This Is Why We Love Him

By April 13, 2021 at 1:07 pm
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

With everything going on in the world it can be easy to get distracted, or even fall out of the 24/7 news cycle. But every once in awhile there’s something so good and so wonderful that you can’t help but to get sucked back in. And this time it was Pedro Pascal – star of The Mandalorian and Wonder Woman 1984 – that had all the Internet talking after his recent appearance at the BAFTAs.

Pedro Pascal presented at this year’s BAFTAs and looked great doing it!

On Sunday, the British Academy of Film hosted the 2021 BAFTA Awards. Among the presenters were Mandalorian and Wonder Woman 1984 star, Pedro Pascal.

The Mandalorian and Narcos star presented the award for Best Foreign Film which went to the Danish movie, Another Round. But Pascal’s fans had one thing on their mind – and it wasn’t the award he was presenting.

Like several presenters before him, Pascal put his own spin on the black tie event by leaving his tie at home. As reported by GQ, the Wonder Woman 1984 star was dressed in a Prada tuxedo coat, which he paired with a white shirt, fitted suit trousers, and slick black shoes. Combined with his messy hair, his glasses, and that smile, it proved a rather intoxicating mix.

The former Game of Thrones actor has a loyal fan base, and they immediately took to social media to share their thoughts about Pascal’s BAFTA appearance.

Many pointed out he was a living, talking, walking thirst trap.

There were plenty who took to Twitter to express their absolute thirst of this man.

Another fan embraced his quirky beauty!

One Twitter user was going gaga for their ‘king,’ “Our king, @PedroPascal1, has a bald patch in his beard & stands pigeon toed & he’s so beautiful & loved. You don’t have to be perfect to be beautiful. In fact, perfection is impossible to fulfill. Your imperfections are what make you beautiful. Be proud of them. You are loved.”

For many, it came down to that award-winning smile.

I mean you can’t deny the guy has a great smile.

But Pascal wasn’t the only one at the BAFTAs. Hugh Grant also gave a classically Hugh Grant speech about Ang Lee, and BAFTA Rising Star winner Bukky Bakray paid tribute to those who died in the past year in a moving speech that belied the newcomer’s age. And the likes of Nomadland and Promising Young Woman scooped up major prizes.

A Twitter User Found Shrimp Tails And Baked Rat Caca In His Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Things That Matter

By March 23, 2021 at 1:35 pm
Yeah… this is one cereal box prize we’ll pass on.

Once upon a time, it was considered to be a real treat if you found something that wasn’t food in your breakfast cereal box. From sticker tattoos and puzzles to action figures, as kids, a cereal box presented quite a bit in the way of motivation when waking up early on school mornings.

Recently, however, a man came across a surprise in a General Mills Cinnamon Toast Box that’ll be sure to make you think the next time you reach for those Wheeties.

Writer and comedian Jensen Karp says he found shrimp tails, string, and what appears to be mouse poop in his Cinnamon Toast cereal box.

In a tweet he posted on Monday, which has since gone viral and retweeted more than 11,500 times, the comedian shared the strange discoveries. “Ummmm @CTCSquares – why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit),” he asked in a tweet on Monday.

It didn’t take long for the Cinnamon Toast cereal account to reply that the shrimp-looking things were, not shrimp tails but rather chunks of cinnamon and sugar.  “After further investigation with our team that closely examined the image, it appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren’t thoroughly blended,” the account replied. “We assure you that there’s no possibility of cross-contamination with shrimp.”

In response, Karp tweeted “Ok, we’ll after further investigation with my eyes, these are cinnamon coated SHRIMP TAILS, you weirdos,” he wrote. “I wasn’t all that mad until you now tried to gaslight me?”

It didn’t take long for Twitter to express how unimpressed they were by the brand’s explanation with a barrage of memes and replies.

Twitter users also expressed concern for those with shellfish allergies.

Karp went onto share more photos of his cursed cereal, this image showing what appears to be baked-on rat poo. Another tweet showed a string found in the same box. One user replied to the images sharing that it was possible that a mice or rat burrowed into the Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal ingredients and brought in a few of their own belongings.

In a final follow-up photo of the other bag included in the family-sized box of cereal, Karp revealed what “appears to include … dental floss.”

Though the saga continues, Karp revealed that the company asked him to send them the product so that they could get down to the root of the problem.

breakfastCerealtrendingTwitterViral

Mexican Twitter Is Putting Zara On Blast After Brand Overcharges For Common Everyday Items

Things That Matter

By March 11, 2021 at 7:23 pm
Twitter

Zara has a home store – which may come as a surprise to many in the U.S. – and the brand is under fire for its tone deaf offerings. The company recently featured a very common object found in many Mexican households but at a shockingly high price.

And, of course, Mexican Twitter erupted with delightful memes that perfectly skewer the popular brand.

Mexican Twitter delivers some incredible memes in response to Zara’s new home collection.

The drama all started when word began to spread that Zara Home was selling a loofah sponge – better known as a zacate in Mexico – for $300 pesos (about $15 USD). The problem is it looked like the exact same zacates that one can find in a local market for $10-$15 pesos. So, of course, people were outraged and took to making memes to put the brand on blast.

Mexican Twitter basically launched its own Zara Home catalogue, sharing their own takes on products that Zara Home may launch next. The memes make reference to popular products of Mexican popular culture, such as comales, showers, the blankets that are stamped with animal figures, the stone laundry stations that, in Mexico, are still widely used.

Here are some of the best:

With water still being scarce in towns across the country, and even in the capital Mexico City, many residents rely on two buckets to keep their showers short and quick.

Keep in mind a few buckets would probably run you a few dollars but keeping in line with Zara’s tone deaf pricing, users priced this “Eco-Shower Kit” at $1,199 pesos or about $60 USD.

The iconic blanket printed with giant tigers.

How many of you grew up with one of these blankets on the bed? Or maybe even hanging from a wall like a piece of art? This giant comfortor comes in all styles and colors but the wildlife prints seem to be the most popular and are legit iconic. So they made the perfect addition to the parodied Zara Home collection with an asking price of $7,499 pesos, or about $375 USD.

Who wouldn’t want a pair of acupuncture sandals?

Umm…these definitely do not look comfortable but we’re pretty sure some giant corporation would appropriate them and sell them at crazy high prices anyway.

We could all use an eco-friendly table leveler.

You sit down to dinner and everything goes rolling to one side thanks to your wobbly table. Well, Zara Home may offer this eco-friendly table leveler made out of paper towel and they’re a relative steal at just $450 pesos – about $22 USD.

There’s even multi-use Tupperware.

If you’re not already reusing your plastic containers and jars from things you buy that the supermarket, well then you’re just doing life all wrong. And of course Twitter would mock Zara Home by adding a reused, branded plastic container.

And the ubiquitous stone laundry sinks found on so many rooftops.

These stone laundry sinks are super common across Mexico, often found up on a rooftop or just off the kitchen. They’re used to do laundry and although they’ve fallen out of fashion in many other countries, Mexico still has tons of them. So, of course, it had to be included in the Zara Home collection at nearly $28,000 pesos – or $1,400 USD.

MexicoTwitterTwitter outrageViral