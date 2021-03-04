Entertainment

Netflix Is Turning “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter” Into A Movie With America Ferrera As Director

By March 4, 2021 at 10:12 am
JC Olivera/WireImage

Netflix has been churning out tons of content over the past year, giving us many of our favorite binge worthy shows of the pandemic. From Tiger King and Selena: The Series to The Queen’s Gambit and Bridgerton, we’ve all been spending a lot more time with the TV screen thanks to Netflix.

Well, now, we’ll all have yet another reason to spend just a little more time in front of the screen thanks to an upcoming project Netflix is working on alongside Ugly Betty’s America Ferrera. The team are turning the iconic novel I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter into a movie with Ferrera in the director’s chair. And she’ll be bringing some of her crew from Gentefied. This is a mashup we can’t wait to see!

America Ferrera will step into the director’s chair for a Netflix project.

Emmy and Golden Globe winner America Ferrera is set to make her feature directorial debut with an adaptation of the New York Times bestselling novel, I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter by author Erika Sánchez, who will serve as a co-producer on the film.

“Years ago, I fell in love with Erika L. Sánchez’ stunning novel, I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter,” said Ferrera. “The depth, wit and searing intelligence of her writing, and her young Latina heroine, struck me to my core and left me wanting so much more. I am truly honored and humbled to direct Linda Yvette Chávez’s beautifully adapted screenplay. The opportunity to direct the work of these two incredibly talented Latina writers is a dream come true. I can’t wait to share this film with the many fans of the novel, and to introduce this funny, profound, and resonant story to the world.”

It’s America Ferrera’s first time directing a feature film but she is no stranger to being a director for TV, having helmed episodes of the hit series Superstore before.

Released in 2017, the story follows Julia Reyes, a first-generation American-Mexican.

Released in 2017, the story follows Julia Reyes, the precocious and strong-willed teenaged daughter of first-generation Mexican immigrants. She often clashes with her more traditional parents, who wish she were more like her sister Olga, the platonic ideal of a Mexican daughter. However, when Olga is killed in a tragic accident, it is up to Julia to hold her family together.

She’ll also be working alongside fellow crew from Gentefied.

Not only is the project featuring the novel’s author, Erika Sanchez, as a co-producer but the film’s screenplay was adapted by Linda Yvette Chavez –the co-creator behind the Netflix series, Gentefied. It’s so incredible to see a powerful, female-driven team leading up such an important project.

Although Netflix has not yet revealed details about the cast, crew, or release date, America’s fans are excitedly awaiting her new project.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

Everything To Stream This Month On Netflix Including Michelle Obama’s New Puppet Show

Entertainment

Everything To Stream This Month On Netflix Including Michelle Obama’s New Puppet Show

By March 1, 2021 at 6:29 pm
BY  | March 1, 2021 AT 6:29 pm
Netflix

This March we’re all still in quarantine but there’s no doubt that streamers have upped their binge game! From new True Crime series to a Biggie Small documentary, there’s tons of content to binge and love this March.

Check them out below!

March 1

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell  

Batman Begins 

Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Dances with Wolves 

DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1

I Am Legend 

Invictus 

Jason X 

Killing Gunther 

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom 

Nights in Rodanthe

Power Rangers Beast  : S2

Rain Man 

Step Up: Revolution 

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny 

The Dark Knight 

The Pursuit of Happyness 

Training Day 

Two Weeks Notice 

Year One 

March 2

Black or White

Word Party: Season 5 

March 3

Moxie 

Murder Among the Mormons 

Parker

Safe Haven 

March 4

Pacific Rim: The Black 

March 5

City of Ghosts 

Dogwashers 

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence 

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4 

Sentinelle 

March 8

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kjgwD61xooU

Bombay Begums 

Bombay Rose 

March 9

The Houseboat 

StarBeam: Season 3 

March 10

Dealer

Last Chance U: Basketball 

Marriage or Mortgage 

March 11

The Block Island Sound

Coven of Sisters 

March 12

Love Alarm: Season 2

The One 

Paper Lives 

Paradise PD: Part 3 

YES DAY 

March 14

Audrey

March 15

Bakugan: Armored Alliance

The BFG

The Last Blockbuster

The Lost Pirate Kingdom 

Zero Chill 

March 16

RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo

Savages 

Waffles + Mochi 

March 17

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal 

‘The Innocents’ Cast Test Their Supernatural Movie Knowledge

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case 

March 18

B: The Beginning Succession

Cabras da Peste 

Deadly Illusions

The Fluffy Movie

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American 

Skylines

March 19

Alien TV: Season 2  

Country Comfort 

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3

Sky Rojo 

March 20

Jiu Jitsu

March 22

Navillera

Philomena

March 23

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning 

March 24

Seaspiracy

Who Killed Sara?  

March 25

Caught by a Wave 

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood 

Millennials: Season 3

Secret Magic Control Agency

March 26

A Week Away

Bad Trip

Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4

Croupier

The Irregulars

Magic for Humans by Mago Pop 

Nailed It!: Double Trouble 

March 29

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Rainbow High: Season 1

March 30

7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire

March 31

At Eternity’s Gate

Haunted: Latin America 

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
MoviesNetflixnetflix and chillshows

Michelle Obama Will Be Cooking With Kids In Her New Netflix Show

Entertainment

Michelle Obama Will Be Cooking With Kids In Her New Netflix Show

By February 9, 2021 at 12:57 pm
BY  | February 9, 2021 AT 12:57 pm
Waffles + Mochi / Netflix

As if we needed another reason to tune into Netflix, Michelle Obama will be bringing a new cooking show to the streaming giant aimed towards kids. The former First Lady was well-known for her health and fitness initiatives while in the White House and now she’s bringing that same passion to a fun new cooking show.

Michelle Obama launches a new cooking show on Netflix for kids.

The former first lady announced on Instagram that she’s launching a children’s cooking program, called Waffles + Mochi. The show will follow two Muppets-esque puppets – Waffles and Mochi – who dream of becoming chefs. One day, they’re hired by a magical supermarket and embark on a series of far-flung adventures to discover new foods from around the world. They travel to Peru to try potatoes in the Andes, try spices in Italy, and make miso in Japan—finding plenty of friends along the way. According to Netflix, Obama will act as the grocery store’s friendly owner.

The show starts streaming on March 16. Although it’s aimed at children, she says parents will enjoy it too: “I know that adults will also get plenty of laughs—and some tips for the kitchen.”

The show is in many ways an extension of Obama’s platform as First Lady.

Credit: Waffles + Mochi / Netflix

The theme of the show closely aligns with Obama’s “Let’s Move!” public health campaign, which was aimed at curbing childhood obesity. As one of her signature platforms, she tried to lead initiatives that helped families get access to healthy, affordable foods and increase their physical activities.

“In many ways, this show is an extension of my work to support children’s health as First Lady—and to be quite honest, I wish a program like this had been around when my girls were young,” Obama wrote on Instagram. “I also know that this is a difficult time for so many families, and I’m hopeful that this delightful show can bring a bit of light and laughter to homes around the world.”

“Waffles + Mochi” is just one of the former First Lady’s many media ventures. Her “Becoming” documentary is already on Netflix, and in 2020, she launched a podcast on Spotify. Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions has a multi-year production deal with Netflix.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
cooking showscooking tipsMichelle ObamaNetflix