Michelle Obama Will Be Cooking With Kids In Her New Netflix Show

By February 9, 2021 at 12:57 pm
Waffles + Mochi / Netflix

As if we needed another reason to tune into Netflix, Michelle Obama will be bringing a new cooking show to the streaming giant aimed towards kids. The former First Lady was well-known for her health and fitness initiatives while in the White House and now she’s bringing that same passion to a fun new cooking show.

Michelle Obama launches a new cooking show on Netflix for kids.

The former first lady announced on Instagram that she’s launching a children’s cooking program, called Waffles + Mochi. The show will follow two Muppets-esque puppets – Waffles and Mochi – who dream of becoming chefs. One day, they’re hired by a magical supermarket and embark on a series of far-flung adventures to discover new foods from around the world. They travel to Peru to try potatoes in the Andes, try spices in Italy, and make miso in Japan—finding plenty of friends along the way. According to Netflix, Obama will act as the grocery store’s friendly owner.

The show starts streaming on March 16. Although it’s aimed at children, she says parents will enjoy it too: “I know that adults will also get plenty of laughs—and some tips for the kitchen.”

The show is in many ways an extension of Obama’s platform as First Lady.

Credit: Waffles + Mochi / Netflix

The theme of the show closely aligns with Obama’s “Let’s Move!” public health campaign, which was aimed at curbing childhood obesity. As one of her signature platforms, she tried to lead initiatives that helped families get access to healthy, affordable foods and increase their physical activities.

“In many ways, this show is an extension of my work to support children’s health as First Lady—and to be quite honest, I wish a program like this had been around when my girls were young,” Obama wrote on Instagram. “I also know that this is a difficult time for so many families, and I’m hopeful that this delightful show can bring a bit of light and laughter to homes around the world.”

“Waffles + Mochi” is just one of the former First Lady’s many media ventures. Her “Becoming” documentary is already on Netflix, and in 2020, she launched a podcast on Spotify. Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions has a multi-year production deal with Netflix.

Netflix Has Released Data On Its Top Shows And You Might Be Surprised By The Numbers

Entertainment

Netflix Has Released Data On Its Top Shows And You Might Be Surprised By The Numbers

By January 29, 2021 at 2:45 pm
BY  | January 29, 2021 AT 2:45 pm
Bridgerton / Netflix

The last twelve months have been hugely depressing for society, we confront an international health crisis and political chaos. Meanwhile, Netflix has come to the fore as the way we socialize and source entertainment took a major turn.

With millions around the world forced to stay home amid strict social distancing measures, streaming platforms became the new normal as cinemas and movie theatres were forced to close their doors. While Netflix is not well known for releasing specific data about their growth, it was confirmed that the company managed to gain as many as 16 million new customers throughout the first three months of 2020 alone.

With larger numbers surely following through the year, Netflix has raised the quality of its content. With a larger desire to create original content, Netflix has released a number of in-house made TV series, mini-series, feature films and documentaries alongside its inclusion of past classics.

Netflix has teased data about its most-streamed content ever.

With that in mind, here are the five Netflix original series to land the biggest launches on the streaming platform, based on the first four weeks’ viewership numbers previously released by the company.

Tiger King – 64 million

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” the viral eight-episode documentary series about breeders of big cats, inspired over 64 million people to tune in for at least two minutes, based on Netflix’s metrics, when the show debuted in March.

Stranger Things – 64 million

The third season of the hit sci-fi series premiered in July 2019 and quickly became the show’s most-watched season debut, with over 64 million people tuning in within four weeks of the season becoming available to stream, Netflix said.

La Casa de Papel – 65 million

The fourth season of the foreign crime drama (known as “La Casa de Papel” in Spain), about thieves attempting to rob the Royal Mint of Spain, premiered on Netflix in April and the company said that 65 million households checked out the season.

Lupin – 70 million

The show has been well-received by viewers and critics, as it currently sports a 93% rating on reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. “Lupin” is Netflix’s most successful original series to come out of France, but it is also found an audience around the world, with Variety reporting that the series has the top spot in Netflix’s Top 10 rankings in multiple countries, including Brazil, Vietnam, Argentina, Germany, Italy, Spain, the Philippines and Sweden.

The Witcher – 76 million

After eight-episode series “The Witcher” debuted in December 2019, Netflix touted the fantasy epic as “our biggest season one TV series ever” in a letter to shareholders, with 76 million households tuning in for at least two minutes of the show within the first four weeks.

A New 'Coco' Short Film Called 'A Day in the Life of the Dead' Has Just Premiered on Disney+

Entertainment

A New ‘Coco’ Short Film Called ‘A Day in the Life of the Dead’ Has Just Premiered on Disney+

By January 25, 2021 at 10:56 pm
BY  | January 25, 2021 AT 10:56 pm
Photo via Pixar/Twitter

We have exciting news for die-hard fans of the beloved Pixar movie, “Coco”. Disney+ has just premiered an adorable short film that gives audiences a glimpse into the “average day in the afterlife” in the Land of the Dead.

The 2-minute film is called “A Day in the Life of the Dead” and features various calacas going about the daily lives.

The short film is part of a series called “Pixar Popcorn” that started streaming on Friday. The series will feature a variety of short films inspired by different Pixar movies, including “Toy Story”, “Finding Nemo,” “The Incredibles”, and of course (and most importantly)…”Coco”.

“A Day in the Life of the Dead” is as beautifully animated as the 2017 film is.

The 2-minute film is animated with the same lush, vibrant colors of the original film and rendered with Pixar’s signature creative vision of the Land of the Dead.

And to make things more exciting, the movie is littered with cameos from fan-favorite characters like Mamá Imelda, Héctor, and the jaw-dropping arrivals agent.

In fact, one of the funniest vignettes is when the arrivals agent repeatedly loses his jaw bone, including when he tries to take an (unsuccessful) bite of cortadillo.

In other parts of the short film, we watch calacas riding a tandem bike, exercising, playing with cute animals, and attempting to keep their heads on straight–literally.

But of course, most of the humor of the short film comes from the inherent comedy of skeletons try to accomplish daily tasks when their bodies keep falling apart.

But “A Day in the Life of the Dead” isn’t the only Pixar short film that’s part of the “Pixar Popcorn” series. There’s tons of cute shorts that will keep you or the little kid in your life entertained for a while.

The series also features the short films “Dancing With the Cars”, “Soul of the City”, “Chore Day: The Incredibles Way”, “Dory Finding”, and “To Fitness and Beyond”, and more. There are eleven short films all together–the perfect amount to binge in one sitting!

