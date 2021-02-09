Michelle Obama Will Be Cooking With Kids In Her New Netflix Show

Entertainment

As if we needed another reason to tune into Netflix, Michelle Obama will be bringing a new cooking show to the streaming giant aimed towards kids. The former First Lady was well-known for her health and fitness initiatives while in the White House and now she’s bringing that same passion to a fun new cooking show.

I’m also excited to work with @PHAnews to help kids build healthy habits and help families in need cook with fresh ingredients together at home. I hope you'll join us by watching on March 16! #WafflesAndMochi 💕 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 9, 2021

The former first lady announced on Instagram that she’s launching a children’s cooking program, called Waffles + Mochi. The show will follow two Muppets-esque puppets – Waffles and Mochi – who dream of becoming chefs. One day, they’re hired by a magical supermarket and embark on a series of far-flung adventures to discover new foods from around the world. They travel to Peru to try potatoes in the Andes, try spices in Italy, and make miso in Japan—finding plenty of friends along the way. According to Netflix, Obama will act as the grocery store’s friendly owner.

The show starts streaming on March 16. Although it’s aimed at children, she says parents will enjoy it too: “I know that adults will also get plenty of laughs—and some tips for the kitchen.”

The show is in many ways an extension of Obama’s platform as First Lady.

Credit: Waffles + Mochi / Netflix

The theme of the show closely aligns with Obama’s “Let’s Move!” public health campaign, which was aimed at curbing childhood obesity. As one of her signature platforms, she tried to lead initiatives that helped families get access to healthy, affordable foods and increase their physical activities.

“In many ways, this show is an extension of my work to support children’s health as First Lady—and to be quite honest, I wish a program like this had been around when my girls were young,” Obama wrote on Instagram. “I also know that this is a difficult time for so many families, and I’m hopeful that this delightful show can bring a bit of light and laughter to homes around the world.”

“Waffles + Mochi” is just one of the former First Lady’s many media ventures. Her “Becoming” documentary is already on Netflix, and in 2020, she launched a podcast on Spotify. Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions has a multi-year production deal with Netflix.

