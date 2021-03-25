This Is Why Alberto Aguilera Valadez Took The Stage Name Juan Gabriel

Entertainment

“Harry Styles vs Juan Gabriel” who is a better? Should this story have a breaking news qualifier? Harry Styles appears to be rather blatantly copying Juanga’s style. Whether you love this or hate this, you have got to find it intriguing as hell. It’s just so odd, right? In what scenario does a 25-year-old English man, formerly a singer in a boy band, discover the Mexican singer, who arguably peaked in the ’70s, Juan Gabriel?

Shame on me for underestimating El Divo de Juárez’s impact! Juan Gabriel is regarded as one of the most prolific and certainly most successful Mexican singers and composers of all time. He has sold over 100 million records worldwide, maybe one of them landed in Styles’ flat.

This may seem like speculation at first. It almost sounds like a conspiracy theory between Juanga and Harry Styles fans. But there is so much evidence. I can guarantee that by the end of this article you will be convinced that Harry Styles is the biggest Juanga stan of all time.

Harry Styles goes solo.

You might remember Styles from a little boy band called One Direction. After earning third place on The X Factor in Britain, the band signed with Simon Cowell’s record label Syco Records. In six years, the band would release five albums and win 200 awards. Their 2014 Where We Are tour for One Direction’s third album Midnight Memories was the highest-grossing tour of all time by a vocal group. You can imagine how shocking it was when the band dissolved and entered permanent hiatus in 2015. Within two years, every member had gone solo.

Harry Styles released his self-titled album in 2017. It debuted at number 1 in multiple countries including the United States. The record was a mix of ’70s soft rock, psychedelia, Britpop, and ballads. It’s hard to imagine why an English teen heartthrob would be identifying with so much Juanga. But there is clearly a lot more to both artists than what meets the eye.

Juanga’s iconic style.

Juan Gabriel’s style was considered nothing short of groundbreaking during his time. His shimmery, glittery, sequins and flamboyant ensembles made the prolific artist a fashion icon. Juanga never shied away from bold colors and flashy embellishments. His vivacious manner of dressing also solidified him as an LGBTQ+ icon (along with years of speculation and rumors that he too was a member of the LGBTQ+ community).

The influence is obvious.

It’s hard not to imagine Harry Styles opening up Google Image Search, looking at photos of Juanga, and telling his stylist, “Make me look like that!” Two men on Earth just don’t accidentally wear glittery, red leather fringe jackets. That is a niche look. It’s considerably less shocking if you understand Styles’ larger sensibilities. Styles is something of an LGBTQ+ icon himself. When asked about his sexual orientation after large fan speculation, Styles chose not to label himself.

“No, I’ve never felt the need to really. No… I don’t feel like it’s something I’ve ever felt like I have to explain about myself,” he told The Sun.

Fashion is self-expression.

Harry Styles said experimenting with fashion allowed him to find himself and feel more comfortable as a person.

“I love the clothes,” Styles told Dazed and Confused. “That helps a lot. Just going on stage in a nuts suit with a bunch of sequins makes you feel good, and then you want to play.”

However, when mentioning his influences Juan Gabriel was sorely missing.

“I was realizing [dressing up] was a part of the show, if you will. Especially when performing. So, I think [for] the people I have always admired and looked up to in music, clothes have always been a big part of the thing. Like Bowie, Elvis Presley. It’s always been part of the thing.”

Masculine and Feminine

Part of both Juanga and Styles’ appeal is how they don’t fit into typical male stereotypes. They are more colorful, more playful, and more soft in the best way.

“I think there’s so much masculinity in being vulnerable and allowing yourself to be feminine, and I’m very comfortable with that. Growing up you don’t even know what those things mean. You have this idea of what being masculine is and as you grow up and experience more of the world, you become more comfortable with who you are,” Styles told i-D.

Is this just a conspiracy?

When Harry Styles performed in Mexico City last year, he played one of Juan Gabriel’s biggest hits “Querida.” While we may never know if Harry Styles is as big a Juanga fan as he appears, I can certainly speculate that El Divo de Juárez is shading Styles from heaven because there is no doubt Mr. Styles stole his look.

