J Balvin Gets Hot As He Chows Down On Fiery Hot Wings And Spills The Tea On All Things Balvin

Entertainment

The Prince of Reggaeton and one of the world’s most-streamed artists on both Spotify and YouTube joined the host of First We Feast for a little dish session on all things Balvin. Aside from the joys of watching Balvin devour entirely too spicy foods and salsas, we learn so much about the Colombian artist – and get to meet his dog Enzo.

J Balvin devours spicy AF wings and spills some tea in a new episode of First We Feast.

Balvin shares how he used to be his own manager and even pretended that he was a totally separate person from J Balvin – Jose. In conversations with record labels and radio stations, he’d hype up J Balvin (as any good manager should do) and would tell those interested in booking the artist that he’d have to check in with him and make sure that his schedule would allow it.

We learn tons of new things about the Prince of Reggaeton.

Like apparently his first stage name was nearly Scotch Bonnet, which is a pretty amazing revelation considering it comes during a segment while he piles some Scotch Bonnet hot sauce on chicken. For those of you who don’t know, Scotch Bonnets are one of the world’s hottest chili peppers. Balvin says that his friend, rapper Fat Al, said that he should have a spicy name but Scotch Bonnet never stuck.

And he shares why he thinks that reggaeton is outpacing the rest of the music industry.

J Balvin credits the meteoric rise of reggaeton thanks to its feel good vibes and its emotional value. He loves to make people vibe and feel something with his music. He also gives credit where credit is due, pointing out how there are so many artists before him who have paved the way for his success.

Check out the full video here on YouTube.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com