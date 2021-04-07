Entertainment

J Balvin Gets Hot As He Chows Down On Fiery Hot Wings And Spills The Tea On All Things Balvin

By April 7, 2021 at 8:40 am
First We Feast / YouTube

The Prince of Reggaeton and one of the world’s most-streamed artists on both Spotify and YouTube joined the host of First We Feast for a little dish session on all things Balvin. Aside from the joys of watching Balvin devour entirely too spicy foods and salsas, we learn so much about the Colombian artist – and get to meet his dog Enzo.

J Balvin devours spicy AF wings and spills some tea in a new episode of First We Feast. 

Balvin shares how he used to be his own manager and even pretended that he was a totally separate person from J Balvin – Jose. In conversations with record labels and radio stations, he’d hype up J Balvin (as any good manager should do) and would tell those interested in booking the artist that he’d have to check in with him and make sure that his schedule would allow it. 

We learn tons of new things about the Prince of Reggaeton. 

Like apparently his first stage name was nearly Scotch Bonnet, which is a pretty amazing revelation considering it comes during a segment while he piles some Scotch Bonnet hot sauce on chicken. For those of you who don’t know, Scotch Bonnets are one of the world’s hottest chili peppers. Balvin says that his friend, rapper Fat Al, said that he should have a spicy name but Scotch Bonnet never stuck. 

And he shares why he thinks that reggaeton is outpacing the rest of the music industry.

J Balvin credits the meteoric rise of reggaeton thanks to its feel good vibes and its emotional value. He loves to make people vibe and feel something with his music.  He also gives credit where credit is due, pointing out how there are so many artists before him who have paved the way for his success.

Check out the full video here on YouTube.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

10 Times Latin Singers Gave Shoutouts To Their Fave Sneakers in Their Songs

Latidomusic

10 Times Latin Singers Gave Shoutouts To Their Fave Sneakers in Their Songs

By March 29, 2021 at 6:00 am
BY  | March 29, 2021 AT 6:00 am
Jordan Brand / @badbunnypr / @myketowers

From J Balvin’s history making Jordans, to Bad Bunny’s adidas collab, Myke Towers and more Latin singers give shoutouts to their fave sneakers in their songs.

BAD BUNNY

Benito’s sneaker journey started off with shoutouts to the fact that he doesn’t need to even buy sneakers, he has the plugs and gets them for free. See example on “I Like It” featuring Cardi B and J Balvin:

Tú compras to’a las Jordan, bo’, a mí me las regalan

But Bad Bunny also gave a shoutout to the Jordan Brand and Nike again on “MIA” featuring Drake.

El capo que tenía to’ las Jordans y las Nike (Y las Nike; ¡wouh-wouh!)

However, he did take a turn on where he pledged allegiance to. Benito famously signed an exclusive partnership with adidas and reflected the deal in his lyrics for “YO VISTO ASI”.

Hey, boté toa’ la’ Nikes y firmé con Adidas (wuh)

J BALVIN

J Balvin made history when he became the first Latino to collaborate with the Jordan brand and the release of the Air Balvin, which sold out in minutes. The Colombian singer made sure to reflect his historic achievement on “MA’ G”.

Mi nombre ya está escrito en los Jordan Retro High (Uh)

ANUEL AA

When Real Hasta La Muerte dropped, Anuel had to give a shoutout to the adidas Yeezy brand on trap anthem “Yeezy” with Ñengo Flow.

¡No hay excusa! Anuel AA isn’t shy to show off his kicks on the Gram, but he made sure to shoutout the biggest brands on “Medusa” with Jhay Cortez and J Balvin. BRRR!

Pero él ‘tá con Adida’ y yo con Nike (Nike), ah

NIO GARCIA & MYKE TOWERS

One of the most solid bangers of 2020 was definitely “La Jeepeta Remix”. The summer anthem gave shoutouts to the iconic Nike Air Forces

Las Air Force son brand new

Y me compre una’ Air Force que ni en Foot Locker las tienen

Llevo to’ el día joseando en una Air Force One

DARELL

El de la verdadera vuelta, knows a thing or two about color ways. Darell knows that to go to the Discotek looking fresh, you better have the belt match the Jordan Retro colors on “Se Supone Remix”.

Por eso la correa con las Retro las combiné

BRYANT MYERS

Let me take you back to 2016 with this track from Bryant Myers and Kevin Roldán. Bryant Myers gives a shoutout to what it seems is his favorite pair of Jordans: the Air Jordan 11.

Baby, yo tengo to’as las Retro 11

FEID

If he takes care of his shoes, he’ll take care of you. Don’t take my word for it, take Feid’s word on his song “NEA” from his album Bahía Ducati.

Yo te cuido como a las Retro

MYKE TOWERS

When “Estamo Arriba” from Bad Bunny and Myke Towers dropped in June 2019, it was in a way, a manifestation anthem. Both artists have grown tremendously since then: Bad Bunny becoming THE most streamed artist worldwide in 2020, and Myke has since cemented himself as one of the heavy hitters in Reggaeton.

Tratamo’ las Balenciaga como Adida’ (Uh-huh)

COSCULLUELA

Michael Jordan revolutionized basketball and sneaker culture, and Cosculluela is aware of that. In “23” featuring Anuel AA, the Puerto Rican rapper wants to be buried next to his Jordan shoes. Now, that’s love.

Que me entierren con las Jordan.

READ MORE: Bad Bunny Teases Adidas Collection And Like Clock Work We’re All Losing It

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
Bad BunnyJ Balvinmyke towers

J Balvin Hosting Las Vegas Neón Festival with Karol G, Rauw Alejandro and More

Latidomusic

J Balvin Hosting Las Vegas Neón Festival with Karol G, Rauw Alejandro and More

By March 22, 2021 at 12:41 pm
BY  | March 22, 2021 AT 12:41 pm
POLLEN PRESENTS

This September J Balvin will be hosting the Neón Experience in Las Vegas. The Colombian superstar lined-up the biggest reggaeton acts to join him for the three-day concert series.

J Balvin will be taking over the Las Vegas strip in September.

J Balvin teamed up with Pollen Presents and Zouk Group to put on the Neón Experience. During Mexican Independence weekend, Balvin will take over the Resorts World Las Vegas with the special event. Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub will also be adding to the festivities This will be taking place on Sept. 16 through Sept. 19, so hopefully the COVID-19 situation will be more under control by then.

The thought of finally getting to sing “La Tusa” live with Karol G.

The line-up J Balvin has planned for the Neón Experience is mind-blowing. Colombian reggaetonera Karol G is headlining the first day, Sept. 16. Puerto Rican hitmaker Marco “Tainy” Masís will be making his global debut performance as an artist. DJ Pope and AGUDEL0888 are also are part of the line-up.

The man himself, J Balvin, will be headlining on Sept. 17. Puerto Rican icons Jowell y Randy will also perform that day. The after-party will include Balvin’s longtime producer Alejandro “Sky Rompiendo” Ramírez and Sita Abellan.

Rauw Alejandro and Jhay Cortez in the same day!

Rising Boricua artists Rauw Alejandro and Jhay Cortez will co-headline the final day on Sept. 18. They’ll be joined by DJs like Alex Sensation, La Gabi, and Cornetto.

Tickets to J Balvin’s Neón Experience are on sale now. Fans can buy their tickets at the event’s official website here. Following his last single “Ma’ G,” J Balvin released his new music video for “Tu Veneno” on Friday.

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Read: J Balvin Debuts ‘Ma’ G’ with Canelo, Joins ‘Pokémon’ Album

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
J Balvinjhay cortezKarol Grauw alejandrotainy