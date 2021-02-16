Cardi B Goes On Jimmy Fallon And Talks About A Poop Issue So Many Of Us Can Relate To

Entertainment

It’s not too often that the lyrics of a Cardi B song are highly ambiguous or leave you wondering what she’s talking about. I mean take the lyrics for her song “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion, we all know what they’re talking about there.

But the lyrics to her song “Up” are a bit less transparent and more open to interpretation. So, during a recent guest appearance on The Tonight Show, she explained to Jimmy Fallon the actual meaning behind the lyrics and although they also have to do with the body, it’s quite a different angle for the “Bodak Yellow” rapper.

Cardi B explained to Jimmy Fallon the meaning behind the lyrics for her song “Up.”

Cardi B left Jimmy Fallon lost for words after explaining the unexpected meaning behind a line in her new single “Up,” as she revealed one part of the song originally referred to an uncomfortable constipation situation. The line in question, which she had borrowed from her husband Offset, is: “If it’s up, then it’s stuck.”

Cardi admitted she initially thought it was a “Georgia thing” as Offset, who is from the state, says it “a lot”, but she soon learned fans from other Southern U.S. states are also familiar with the phrase, so she was inspired to use it too. She said, “After the song came out, I thought it was a Georgia thing, but then people were like, ‘We say that in New Orleans,’ ‘We say that in Florida.’ I’m like, ‘OK, man, listen. I guess, whatever.”

During the exchange with Fallon, Cardi added: “Um, so have you ever taken a poop, right, and it don’t come out?” “It’s just up and it’s stuck. Yeah,” she shared. After an awkward silence, Fallon uttered, “Wow,” while Cardi simply nodded.

Fallon tried to look for other meanings in the ambiguous lyrics.

A stunned Fallon then offered his own take, suggesting the phrase could be about reaching a certain level of success and then maintaining it.

Cardi followed up, “It’s a metaphorical quote,” suggesting that achievement and constipation are just two of many possible interpretations of the song and that poop probably wasn’t actually on Cardi’s mind when she wrote the tune.

The pair also had fun during the show’s Mimic Challenge segment.

She is always one of the best guests on these shows. It makes them so much more fun to watch.

Meanwhile, get a look at the video for her song “Up” below.

And tell us what you think of the lyrics!

