This Mother Day Ad Featuring Vanessa And Natalia Bryant Is All We Needed Right Now

It’s been more than a year of ups and downs for the Bryant family after losing both Kobe and 13-year-old Gianna. But out of their incredible loss and mourning, the family has come together and celebrated many milestones and special moments. From Natalia’s modeling career and acceptance to USC to Vanessa’s branding campaign, the family has kept themselves busy.

Now, mother and daughter are teaming up for a beautiful Mother’s Day ad and it’s everything we could want and need right now.

Vanessa and Natalia Bryant are starring in Mother’s Day ad for Bulgari.

Few people have been through as much as the Bryant family has over the past year. But they continue to show just how resilient and united they are. Case in point: Vanessa and Natalia are starring in a Mother’s Day ad for Italian jewellery company Bulgari.

The duo stars in a new campaign video for Bulgari and Vogue titled “A Mother’s Legacy,” in which the 18-year-old tells her mother, “You’re the strongest person I’ve ever known. We connect on a whole different level, and I feel like that’s rare in mother-daughter relationships.”

Replies Vanessa, 38, “I wish that I had someone like you when I was growing up … You’re like the constant North Star to all your friends.”

Natalia also praises her mother for “always [looking] for the positive side of any situation” and teaching her to do the same, adding, “You’ve always been my rock my entire life.”

Reaction to the moving ad has been swift and positive.

The family’s famous friends couldn’t get enough of the moving clip. “This is the most stunning and heartfelt video. You both are constant lights,” Lily Collins commented on Natalia’s Instagram post of the Mother’s Day-themed ad. “This warmed my heart so much,” singer Chloe Bailey added.

The ad for Bulgari is also just the beginning for 18-year-old Natalia who recently signed with IMG Models as she looks to pursue a career in fashion.

