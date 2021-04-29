Entertainment

This Mother Day Ad Featuring Vanessa And Natalia Bryant Is All We Needed Right Now

By April 29, 2021 at 12:02 pm
Bulgari

It’s been more than a year of ups and downs for the Bryant family after losing both Kobe and 13-year-old Gianna. But out of their incredible loss and mourning, the family has come together and celebrated many milestones and special moments. From Natalia’s modeling career and acceptance to USC to Vanessa’s branding campaign, the family has kept themselves busy.

Now, mother and daughter are teaming up for a beautiful Mother’s Day ad and it’s everything we could want and need right now.

Vanessa and Natalia Bryant are starring in Mother’s Day ad for Bulgari.

Few people have been through as much as the Bryant family has over the past year. But they continue to show just how resilient and united they are. Case in point: Vanessa and Natalia are starring in a Mother’s Day ad for Italian jewellery company Bulgari.

The duo stars in a new campaign video for Bulgari and Vogue titled “A Mother’s Legacy,” in which the 18-year-old tells her mother, “You’re the strongest person I’ve ever known. We connect on a whole different level, and I feel like that’s rare in mother-daughter relationships.”

Replies Vanessa, 38, “I wish that I had someone like you when I was growing up … You’re like the constant North Star to all your friends.”

Natalia also praises her mother for “always [looking] for the positive side of any situation” and teaching her to do the same, adding, “You’ve always been my rock my entire life.”

Reaction to the moving ad has been swift and positive.

The family’s famous friends couldn’t get enough of the moving clip. “This is the most stunning and heartfelt video. You both are constant lights,” Lily Collins commented on Natalia’s Instagram post of the Mother’s Day-themed ad. “This warmed my heart so much,” singer Chloe Bailey added.

The ad for Bulgari is also just the beginning for 18-year-old Natalia who recently signed with IMG Models as she looks to pursue a career in fashion.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

3 Sites That Have Super-Fast Shipping For Your Last-Minute Mother’s Day Buys

Fierce

3 Sites That Have Super-Fast Shipping For Your Last-Minute Mother’s Day Buys

By April 27, 2021 at 8:51 pm
BY  | April 27, 2021 AT 8:51 pm
PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty

Listen, we get it. These days are hectic, crazy and very nearly apocalyptic. Whether you’re juggling your work from home routine or dealing with your kids, finding the perfect Mother’s Day Gift might be harder this year than most.

When it comes to this, know that we’ve got your back and understand that procrastination happens. To help we put together the top three Mother’s Day gifts that’ll help you navigate fast-shipping.

Check them out below.

Etsy

Etsy now allows an option that will allow you to search results by delivery date ensuring one-of-a-kind options that will arrive just in time for Mother’s Day. From handmade sweaters, specialty baskets soaps, candles, and embroidered pillows you’ll be able to find it all.

Amazon.com

No doubt for the extreme procrastinator Amazon guarantees on-time shipping for just about everyone. While Prime members are more likely to strike shipping gold with orders from the site, shoppers who’ve yet to subscribe to the premiere membership will likely not be disappointed in last-minute shipping fees.

Start off with Amazon Handmade and their Mother’s Day gift guide.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom now offers all sorts of quick delivery options. From their expedited shipping and pick-up in store to curbside pickup, the big box retailer options all sorts of Mother’s Day goods for the last-minute shopper!

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
*NewsBeautyfashionMother's Daytrending

Vanessa Bryant Ends Relationship With Nike After They Reportedly Low-Balled Her and Slacked On Kobe Products

Entertainment

Vanessa Bryant Ends Relationship With Nike After They Reportedly Low-Balled Her and Slacked On Kobe Products

By April 21, 2021 at 9:29 am
BY  | April 21, 2021 AT 9:29 am
Photo via Getty Images

On Tuesday, Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant announced that she chose not to renew the Bryant estate’s contract with Nike. Nike will no longer release Kobe products. Vanessa Bryant took to Twitter to announce the news.

In a statement, Vanessa Bryant said that she had been “hoping to forge a lifelong partnership with Nike that reflects my husband’s legacy.” But apparently, the brand didn’t want to play ball.

“Kobe and Nike have made some of the most beautiful basketball shoes of all time, worn and adored by fans and athletes in all sports across the globe,” Vanessa said. “It seems fitting that more NBA players wear my husband’s product than any other signature shoe.”

She continued: “My hope will always be to allow Kobe’s fans to get and wear his products. I will continue to fight for that. Kobe’s products sell out in seconds. That says everything. I was hoping to forge a lifelong partnership with Nike that reflects my husband’s legacy. We will always do everything we can to honor Kobe and Gigi’s legacies. That will never change.”

To some fans, Vanessa’s statement left them feeling like the Bryant estate and Nike ended on less-than-friendly terms.

https://twitter.com/NBAKicks/status/1381986843206373383?s=20

The specific language Vanessa used in the statement betrayed the fact that Nike didn’t offer the Bryant estate the contract that they had been hoping for. The fact that she said she had been “hoping to form a lifelong partnership” and she will “fight” for Kobe’s fans means that Nike fell short of her expectations.

Per ESPN, Nike presented Vanessa with a contract that “was not in line” with similar contracts they had offered comparable players, like Michael Jordan and LeBron James. So basically, Nike was trying to lowball Vanessa and the Bryant estate.

Insiders say that another reason that Vanessa declined to renew the partnership was because Nike was slacking on the Kobe line.

For a while now, customers have been struggling to find Kobe footwear products on the open market. Instead, they’ve been forced to buy the products at super-marked-up resell markets.

Also per ESPN: “Bryant and the estate had grown frustrated with Nike limiting the availability of Kobe products during his retirement and after his January 2020 death in a helicopter crash. There was also frustration with the lack of availability of Kobe footwear in kids’ sizes, according to sources.”

For the most part, Kobe fans rallied around Vanessa Bryant’s decision not to renew a partnership with Nike.

According to rumblings on Twitter, it appears that Nike was profiting off of Kobe Bryant’s death because of the large uptick in in sales after his death.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
Kobe BryantNikeShoesvanessa bryant