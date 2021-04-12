Entertainment

Bad Bunny Defeats The Miz, Announces U.S. Tour Dates at WWE Wrestlemania

By April 12, 2021 at 1:00 pm
WWE

Bad Bunny made all his dreams come true this weekend at Wrestlemania. The Puerto Rican superstar defeated his WWE rival The Miz and announced a U.S. tour.

Bad Bunny and The Miz finally faced off in the ring.

Bad Bunny made his Wrestlemania debut on Saturday night. After the past few months of a growing rivalry with Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, the two took it to the ring in a main event match. Benito walked out to his song “Booker T,” an homage to the WWE legend. It was exciting to hear the announcer say, “From Vega Baja, Puerto Rico: Bad Bunny!” Benito teamed up with Damien Priest against The Miz and John Morrison. After a few high-flying moves, the Boricua duo emerged victorious.

Like many wrestling fans, The Miz was impressed by Bad Bunny’s Wrestlemania debut.

The WWE caught up with The Miz and Morrison after their defeat. The Miz echoed much of the WWE fandom’s thoughts that night after seeing Bad Bunny commit to his performance in the ring. “I can’t believe I’m actually going to say this, but he gained my respect,” The Miz said. Morrison made a bad pun after saying there was a “luck factor” involved because “rabbits are lucky.”

Triple H helped Bad Bunny announce his 2022 U.S. tour.

During night two of Wrestlemania, Bad Bunny dropped his surprise announcement of his 2022 U.S. Tour. In the clip, WWE legend Triple H thanks Benito for his “amazing” job at Wrestlemania and then passes him a suitcase. While sitting on top of his El Último Tour Del Mundo big rig, Bad Bunny finds a microphone inside of the suitcase.

Bad Bunny’s U.S. Tour will kick off on Feb. 9 in Denver. From dates revealed so far, the tour will run until April 2022. The tickets go on-sale on Friday, April 16, at 12PM local time.

Bad Bunny 2022 U.S. Tour Dates:

2/9 Denver CO – Ball Arena
2/11 El Paso, TX – Utep Don Haskins Center
2/13 Hidalgo, TX – Payne Arena
2/16 Houston, TX – Toyota Center
2/18 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
2/23 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
2/24 Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center
2/25 Inglewood, CA – The Forum
2/28 Portland, OR – Moda Center
3/1 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
3/3 San Jose, CA – SAP Center
3/5 Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
3/6 Phoenix, AZ – Phoenix Suns Arena
3/10 Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
3/14 Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
3/16 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
3/18 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
3/19 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
3/22 Boston, MA – TD Garden
3/23 Montreal, QC – Bell Center
3/25 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
3/26 Charlotte, NJ – Spectrum Center
3/27 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
3/29 Orlando, FL – Amway Center
4/1 Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

STILLZ

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic that grips the globe, Latin music in the U.S. saw a 20 percent rise in streaming revenue in 2020. The genre posted a fifth consecutive year of overall revenue growth last year, according to the RIAA on Wednesday.

Latin music posted its best revenue in the U.S. since 2005.

The RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) released the 2020 year-end report on Latin music.

“Latin music continues to ‘punch above its weight’ – posting its fifth straight year of growth amidst the challenges and disruptions of the COVID economy,” wrote RIAA COO Michele Ballantyne in an annual revenue report.

After accounting for 5 percent of overall music revenue in the U.S. in 2019, that percentage rose to 5.4 percent last year. Latin music is heavily consumed on streaming and video platforms. Revenue for the genre is at its highest since 2005, the era when reggaeton music first broke through thanks to Puerto Rican acts like Daddy Yankee, Ivy Queen, and Tego Caulderón.

Bad Bunny had the highest-certified Latin music single of 2020.

Over a decade later, and it’s still reggaeton and Boricua artists that are leading the pack of Latin music stars. According to the RIAA, Bad Bunny’s “Yo Perreo Sola” was the highest-certified Latin music single of 2020. The hit song from his Grammy and Latin Grammy-winning YHLQMDLG album was certified 24-times Diamante. The RIAA is responsible for certifying albums and singles as platinum and gold. Latin music accounted for 15 percent of the certifications in 2020.

The news about Bad Bunny shouldn’t be a surprise as Spotify revealed last year that he was the most-streamed artist globally on the platform. He was followed by Canadian superstar Drake and Colombian reggaeton singer J Balvin.

The RIAA credits Latin music’s 20 percent streaming growth in 2020 to the fans who are turning to paid streaming subscriptions. YouTube is another major platform where Latin music is consumed. Billboard reported that 30 percent of the top 100 music videos of 2020 were from Latin music artists.  

OVI_OFICIAL / INSTAGRAM

Ozuna is the latest reggaeton superstar to get into the world of corridos tumbados. The Boricua singer teams up with rising Cuban artist Ovi in the music video for “Envidioso.”

Ovi is helping globalize the corridos tumbados sound.

Ovi is the artist that’s getting all the reggaeton and Latin trap stars to embrace the corridos tumbados sound. On his most recent album, Retumban2, he teamed up with artists like Mora, Myke Towers, Mariah Angeliq, and CJ. Bad Bunny was the first reggaeton artist to jump over to the corridos tumbados side when he joined Mexican singer Natanael Cano on the “Soy El Diablo” remix in 2019.

Ovi wanted to collaborate with Ozuna and he made it happen.

Ovi getting Ozuna in his song “Envidioso” was a moment of manifesting. The Rancho Humilde artist wrote on Instagram before that it was a goal of his to collaborate with Ozuna and he made that a reality.

To be honest, “Envidioso” is not a full corridos tumbados song, but rather a musical compromise between the genre and the emerging drill music sound. The corridos guitar can be heard over a fresh trap music beat. Like in CJ’s “Whoopty” remix, Ozuna comes through with bars. Ovi holds his own as they unite in keeping the haters in check. This genre-bending collaboration just oozes with swagger.

Ozuna and Ovi are having a blast in the music video for “Envidioso.” Whether they’re working in the back of a restaurant together, in the aisles of a generic Oxxo, or flexing in front of a sports car, these guys find the time to vibe to their song. This duo shares fun on-screen chemistry as collaborators.

