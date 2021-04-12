Bad Bunny Defeats The Miz, Announces U.S. Tour Dates at WWE Wrestlemania

Entertainment

Bad Bunny made all his dreams come true this weekend at Wrestlemania. The Puerto Rican superstar defeated his WWE rival The Miz and announced a U.S. tour.

Bad Bunny and The Miz finally faced off in the ring.

Bad Bunny made his Wrestlemania debut on Saturday night. After the past few months of a growing rivalry with Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, the two took it to the ring in a main event match. Benito walked out to his song “Booker T,” an homage to the WWE legend. It was exciting to hear the announcer say, “From Vega Baja, Puerto Rico: Bad Bunny!” Benito teamed up with Damien Priest against The Miz and John Morrison. After a few high-flying moves, the Boricua duo emerged victorious.

Like many wrestling fans, The Miz was impressed by Bad Bunny’s Wrestlemania debut.

The WWE caught up with The Miz and Morrison after their defeat. The Miz echoed much of the WWE fandom’s thoughts that night after seeing Bad Bunny commit to his performance in the ring. “I can’t believe I’m actually going to say this, but he gained my respect,” The Miz said. Morrison made a bad pun after saying there was a “luck factor” involved because “rabbits are lucky.”

Triple H helped Bad Bunny announce his 2022 U.S. tour.

During night two of Wrestlemania, Bad Bunny dropped his surprise announcement of his 2022 U.S. Tour. In the clip, WWE legend Triple H thanks Benito for his “amazing” job at Wrestlemania and then passes him a suitcase. While sitting on top of his El Último Tour Del Mundo big rig, Bad Bunny finds a microphone inside of the suitcase.

Bad Bunny’s U.S. Tour will kick off on Feb. 9 in Denver. From dates revealed so far, the tour will run until April 2022. The tickets go on-sale on Friday, April 16, at 12PM local time.

2/9 Denver CO – Ball Arena

2/11 El Paso, TX – Utep Don Haskins Center

2/13 Hidalgo, TX – Payne Arena

2/16 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

2/18 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

2/23 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

2/24 Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

2/25 Inglewood, CA – The Forum

2/28 Portland, OR – Moda Center

3/1 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

3/3 San Jose, CA – SAP Center

3/5 Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

3/6 Phoenix, AZ – Phoenix Suns Arena

3/10 Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

3/14 Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

3/16 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

3/18 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

3/19 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

3/22 Boston, MA – TD Garden

3/23 Montreal, QC – Bell Center

3/25 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

3/26 Charlotte, NJ – Spectrum Center

3/27 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

3/29 Orlando, FL – Amway Center

4/1 Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

