Nick Cordero’s Widow Marks One-Year Anniversary of Taking Him to the Hospital With COVID-19 Symptoms

By April 1, 2021 at 12:01 am
On Tuesday, fitness trainer Amanda Kloots acknowledged a tragic milestone: the one-year anniversary since she first drove her husband, Nick Cordero, to the hospital for a mystery illness.

Nick Cordero would later die from that mystery illness, which doctors would soon discover was the deadly new virus sweeping the world: COVID-19.

Nick Cordero was a Canadian-born Broadway actor of Costa Rican descent. He rose to fame starring in Broadway hits like “Bullets Over Broadway” and “A Bronx Tale”. Cordero was survived by his wife, Amanda, and his 13-month old son, Elvis Eduardo Cordero.

Nick Cordero fought COVID-19 for three months before finally succumbing to the virus on July 5th, 2020.

Nick Cordero’s death shocked the world because he was relatively young (41-years-old), he was very healthy (he was an actor/dancer and married to a fitness instructor) and he had no underlying health conditions. Despite being a healthy young man, Cordero developed blood-clots in his leg from COVID-19 complications. Doctors ended up having to amputate his leg.

Nick Cordero’s prolonged sickness and subsequent death made headlines because he was the youngest, healthiest high-profile person to have his life taken by COVID-19.

To commemorate Nick Cordero and honor his memory, Amanda Kloots posted a touching tribute to her late husband on Instagram.

She wrote: “March 30, 2020 Elvis and I drove Nick to the emergency room at Cedar Sinai. With Covid restrictions in place, we didn’t know which entrance was even open, so I left him on the corner…It was clear he was sick with something and we couldn’t take any risks. I don’t even know if he said bye to Elvis or if we said, ‘I love you.’ I told him I’d stay nearby and to call me when he’s done. We walked to The Grove to kill time. We thought it would be a couple hours.”

However, she continued, “That was the last day I saw Nick as Nick.”

“My heart breaks today,” Kloots wrote. “I wish I could go back in time, run to him as he was walking away, grab him, kiss him and hold him in my arms. On April 1, he went on the ventilator and I never spoke to him again.”

Kloots then addressed other people who lost loved-ones to COVID-19 who might be reading the post. “To anyone, who like me, that dropped their person off at the hospital never to really ‘see’ them again, I’m thinking and praying for you today. This day is just hard, there’s no other way to say it.”

Kloots quoted Maria Shriver. “Rather than mourning what was, let me use this time as a chance to reflect on how we can make things better than the way they were before.”

“We’ve come far in a year with what we know about treating and preventing this virus. Do your part, continue doing your part. For Nick and every COVID patient that didn’t make it home.”

Here’s to remember Nick Cordero and all the other people who lost their lives to COVID-19 this past 12 months.

Tourists To Mexico Are Getting COVID And Are Shocked They Can't Return To U.S.

Things That Matter

Tourists To Mexico Are Getting COVID And Are Shocked They Can't Return To U.S.

By March 30, 2021 at 12:39 pm

By March 30, 2021 at 12:39 pm
BY  | March 30, 2021 AT 12:39 pm

Since late-January, the United States has required a negative COVID test from anyone traveling to the U.S., including tourists returning from vacation in Mexico. So, what happens when you test positive while in a foreign country?

Well, many U.S. tourists are finding out the dark side of traveling during a global pandemic as those who test positive for the virus aren’t being allowed back into the country. And they are outraged.

U.S. tourists shocked they can’t return to the U.S. with a positive COVID test.

Even though the government has made it very clear that anyone traveling to the U.S. will require a negative COVID-19 test (at least anyone over the age of 2), many U.S. tourists abroad are shocked they’re not able to return to their home country once they’ve caught the virus.

Korey Mudd, who was on vacation in Cancun when he tested positive, told USA Today, he couldn’t believe this was happening. “It would have been better just to stay home, for sure, unfortunately,” he said.

The hotel initially told him he had to stay until he tested negative, which freaked Mudd out since people who get the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can test positive long after they’ve recovered from the virus. The resort they stayed at, which covers the cost of the extended stay for travelers stranded by COVID-19, eventually settled on 10 days after his first test if he had no symptoms.

The U.S. implemented the testing requirement shortly after President Biden took office.

Since late January, anyone traveling to the United States is required to provide a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination or recovery from the virus. However, this new requirement hasn’t stemmed the flow of tourists from the U.S. traveling to Mexico amid the pandemic, hoping to escape the tighter lockdowns that exist in some parts of the U.S.

But if you’re abroad and test positive, you can’t fly home until you are cleared by a doctor or provide proof of a negative test. Hotel and airline interpretations of the CDC rules vary, but travelers who’ve been stuck say they were told between 10 and 14 days in isolation.

When the requirement was announced on Jan. 12, travelers rushed to cancel plans or shift their vacation plans to U.S. vacation spots that don’t require COVID-19 tests. But the bookings rebounded as some hotels announced free testing and a free quarantine stay if they tested positive and vaccination rates have increased.

Do you need a test to fly?

Travelers don’t need a COVID-19 test to fly to Mexico, but they can’t board a flight back to the United States from the country or any international destination without showing a negative test taken no more than three days before departure or proof of recovery from COVID-19.

Eager For Their Vaccine, Abuelo Uses Tricycle Cart To Take His Wife To Vaccination Center

Things That Matter

Eager For Their Vaccine, Abuelo Uses Tricycle Cart To Take His Wife To Vaccination Center

By March 25, 2021 at 9:45 am

By March 25, 2021 at 9:45 am
BY  | March 25, 2021 AT 9:45 am
@EloitRod228 / Twitter

One elderly couple in the Mexican town of Celaya is making headlines for their determination to get vaccinated. Despite the many challenges they faced, they did all they could to make sure they got their place in line at one of the country’s mass immunization sites.

A 75-year-old man took him and his wife to get vaccinated despite the challenges they faced in getting there.

Determined to have his wife vaccinated against Covid-19, a 75-year-old man transported the 83-year-old woman with a tricycle cart to a vaccination center where health authorities were immunizing seniors in the Guanajuato city.

Although the couple live near the auditorium where immunizations were taking place, state officials said, Hernández delivered his wife because she has Parkinson’s disease and cannot move on her own, according to the newspaper Milenio.

Seferino Hernández Hurtado and Galina Uribe Estrada arrived at the center around 5 a.m., where they waited for a while before receiving their shots.

Many were upset that the couple had to work so hard to get a life-saving vaccine.

The story triggered both news stories and social media posts, with some people reacting to the story as evidence of the power and endurance of true love, and others responding negatively, commenting that the couple’s story was an example of the alleged lack of organization around the Covid-19 vaccination process.

Some on social media were also upset at the amount of time that seniors had to wait to be immunized and the fact that the couple had to leave their house at all to be vaccinated.

“They are incapable of guaranteeing proper access to health to the people of Guanajuato, and even more to people like [the couple],” said one Facebook user. “How many hours did they have to be waiting in line to be the first [to be vaccinated]? And with their age and in their condition! You are romanticizing ineptitude!”

Mexico has faced several challenges during the country’s vaccine roll out.

As of Tuesday, 3.7 million of Mexico’s seniors had received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to Health Ministry data. President López Obrador predicted on Monday that all the nation’s seniors will have received at least one dose by the end of April.

Deputy Health Minister Hugo López-Gatell also announced Monday that starting in April, the government will immunize up to 600,000 of the nation’s 15 million seniors per day, based on expectations that the number of doses arriving weekly will about double starting next month.

