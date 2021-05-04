Culture

Meet ‘Padre Cheke,’ The Mexican Priest Combining Religion And Tech On TikTok

By May 4, 2021 at 1:40 pm
Padre Cheke / Instagram

A Mexican priest has turned to social media to meet young people where they are – on TikTok. He’s using the popular social media app to help “bring young people closer to God” and him becoming an actual influencer in the process is just a coincidence. But a very successful one at that.

Known as Padre Cheke, the priest from Puebla already has nearly one million followers on TikTok and has gained millions of likes on his videos. So just what does a Catholic priest upload to TikTok?

Padre Cheke is a massive hit on TikTok for uploading religious content.

Ezequiel Padilla is “Padre Cheke,” a Catholic priest and rector of the Chapel of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and San Cayetano in Puebla. He is also a new star of TikTok. He currently has almost 700,000 followers and 3.2 million likes on his platform.

Padre Cheke has become famous for using TikTok trends and using them to give religious messages to his followers and anyone who comes across his videos.

With the onset of the pandemic and confinement, Father Cheke decided to implement new strategies to keep people from turning away from religion. After returning to Mexico following a formation meeting in Italy, the priest became interested in this platform.  “In those days was that I downloaded the application, because I saw some stories on social networks and from there I started to make TikToks. I did not know how but little by little I was learning,” said the TikToker.

At 48 years old, the priest pointed out that when he noticed that one of his videos went viral and went from 60 followers to 10,000 followers in a very short time, he understood the power of social media.

Ezequiel feels that religion is not at odds with daily life and he uses TikTok to share that message.

@padrecheke

Resurrección #religioso #viral #Cristo #cheketokers #pascua #padrecheke #sacerdote

♬ sonido original – ♥️♠️Kriss Morales♦️♣️

Father Cheke does it all for TikTok. He dances, sings and interprets his videos with a lot of ease. He also lip synchs to dubbed videos, follows trendy choreography and viral songs, sometimes alone and sometimes with members of his congregation.

I mean who wouldn’t love a padre doing TikTok?!

@padrecheke

No toy negro no #Teatino #fry #cheketokers #padrecheke #sacerdote #comedy #YoSoyCreador #viral

♬ original sound – Jessid Murillo M.

Due to the great impact of social media, he has become a viral character and even has his own hashtag,#ChekeTokers, which has already been and will probably continue to trend throughout Mexico and, if he has his way, around the world.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

Meet VRYWVY: The Self-Taught Latina DJ That is Taking Over TikTok

Latidomusic

Meet VRYWVY: The Self-Taught Latina DJ That is Taking Over TikTok

By April 23, 2021 at 11:10 am
BY  | April 23, 2021 AT 11:10 am
Courtesy of VRYWVY

Welcome to Spotlight, where we do a deep dive in the careers of artists, producers, songwriters and more people making an impact in the Latin music industry.

If you’ve been on TikTok recently, chances are that you’ve come across one of VRYWVY’s mixes. The Mexican-born, Dallas-raised Latina DJ has taken over TikTok with her incredible mixes that have transported us to clubs pre-pandemic. From Reggaeton, to R&B, Hip-Hop, and more, VRYWVY, has over 171K followers on TikTok, 15K followers on SoundCloud, and over 10K on Instagram.

@vrywvy

Working on some ideas for a new mix for y’all 🥳 👀 #fyp #djtiktok #jbalvin

♬ original sound – vrywvy

However, VRYWVY is more than just a TiKTok sensation: the Latina DJ told us here at Latido Music by mitú that she learned how to use the 1s and 2s through YouTube videos, has her own curated radio show, and hosts her events through her own production company, creating not just DJ sets, but an entire experience for partygoers.

Watch our full interview with VRYWVY below where we talk about how she first got into music, what it means for her to be a Latina DJ, the songs that get ANY party started and more below.

VRYWVY’s mission is clear: to inspire Latina DJs, bring good vibes and create memorable experiences for everyone at her events that go beyond a smooth DJ transition. Good luck with everything, VRYWVY!

READ: Los Ángeles Azules Announces 40th Anniversary Tour, Drops Guaynaa Collab

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
Bad BunnyJ BalvinspotlightTiktokvrywvy

You Won’t Believe How Good This 4-Year-Old’s Cover Of Selena’s ‘Bidi Bidi Bom Bom’ Is

Entertainment

You Won’t Believe How Good This 4-Year-Old’s Cover Of Selena’s ‘Bidi Bidi Bom Bom’ Is

By March 29, 2021 at 1:49 pm
BY  | March 29, 2021 AT 1:49 pm
The Kabs Family / YouTube

The Internet once again delivers us a Selena-related gem and this time it’s in the form of a viral video featuring a little 4-year-old girl from the United Kingdom. The obviously very talented young singer is no stranger to Internet fame, she performs alongside her family in several videos, but her latest rendition of Selena’s hit ‘Bidi Bidi Bom Bom’ has introduced the young singer to an entirely new audience and we are living for it.

A four-year-old girl is going viral for her take on Selena’s iconic ‘Bidi Bidi Bom Bom.’

The adorable 4-year-old Maliya Kabs is charming everyone with her beautiful rendition of Selena’s anthem “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom.”

The now-viral moment was caught on camera by her dad who is sitting in a car with his daughter as she shows off her multilingual skills. After discussing how she’s learned several languages — like Awngi, French, Portuguese, and Lingala — from various family members, her dad shares that he was able to speak 12 languages when he was her age. Clearly bored with the discussion, she eventually asks, “Really, Daddy? Can I just put on my songs?” before cranking up the late singer’s catchy tune.

She starts blasting “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” and belts out the catchy chorus and instructs her dad to sing. “Canta” she tells her father, who is surprised that his little girl would even know the Spanish lyrics to this song. “It means sing,” she explains to him.

It wasn’t just “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” that was “one of her songs.” Maliya goes on to sing “Como La Flor” with so much emotion while her dad, visibly shocked, watches her daughter sing along to Selena.

The video now has more than 2.3 million views on YouTube!

Maliya is a member of the UK-based Kabs Family, whose popular car singalongs have amassed millions of views on social media. The family has been making videos since 2018. Their first video went viral when Maliya, then one year old, danced to the popular kid’s song “Baby Shark” and sang to Cardi B’s “Finesse.”

Between nailing the Spanish lyrics and showcasing her passionate dance moves, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Maliya singing in an arena one day. We think that Selena herself would be very proud to see this little girl doing her song justice like this.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
coversSelena QuintanillaSingerviral videos